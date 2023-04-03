Venezuela corruption probe nets 42 officials

Venezuela corruption probe nets 42 officials

CARACAS
Venezuela corruption probe nets 42 officials

More than 40 people have been arrested in Venezuela in an anti-corruption drive sweep of state oil company PDVSA and other related government bodies, the prosecutor’s office said on April 1.

The crackdown began on March 17 following a communique issued by the anti-corruption police, who called for the prosecution of officials who “could be involved in serious acts of corruption and embezzlement.”

So far, the country’s powerful oil minister, Tareck El Aissami, has resigned over the graft probe, while the anti-corruption drive has targeted officials in PDVSA as well as other public entities.

The prosecutor’s office has so far arrested “42 subjects linked to various corruption schemes that have sought to embezzle... the national economy,” Attorney General Tarek William Saab said on Twitter.

The most recent high-profile arrest was Pedro Maldonado, president of state-owned Corporacion Venezolana Guayana, as well as officials from metals firm SIDOR.

The officials were charged with appropriating public funds, money laundering, influence-peddling and treaon, the prosecutor said during a March 25 conference.

Judicial sources told AFP that Maldonado, who was formerly director of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV), was part of a corruption scheme led by former legislator Hugbel Roa.

Roa, who was arrested in this month’s crackdown, was for years an important leader of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

El Aissami, who is under U.S. sanctions, is also part of the ruling party and had previously served as Venezuela’s vice president, as well as minister of the interior and industry.

So far, the amount embezzled has not been disclosed, but press reports place it at least $3 billion.

ECONOMY Annual inflation rate slows to 50.5 percent in March

Annual inflation rate slows to 50.5 percent in March
LATEST NEWS

  1. Annual inflation rate slows to 50.5 percent in March

    Annual inflation rate slows to 50.5 percent in March

  2. Erdoğan slams US envoy over meeting opposition leader

    Erdoğan slams US envoy over meeting opposition leader

  3. Defense minister denies mass entry of irregular migrants

    Defense minister denies mass entry of irregular migrants

  4. Quadrilateral meeting on Syria to take place in Moscow: Çavuşoğlu

    Quadrilateral meeting on Syria to take place in Moscow: Çavuşoğlu

  5. Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

    Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby
Recommended
India extends export curbs on gasoline, diesel

India extends export curbs on gasoline, diesel
Up to 30 pct of jobs may go in UBS-Credit Suisse merger: Reports

Up to 30 pct of jobs may go in UBS-Credit Suisse merger: Reports
Italian minister warns ECB of risk from higher interest rates

Italian minister warns ECB of risk from higher interest rates
IMF board approves $5.4 bn for cash-strapped Argentina

IMF board approves $5.4 bn for cash-strapped Argentina
Barcode turns 50 but its days might be numbered

Barcode turns 50 but its days might be numbered
Turkic states should increase energy cooperation: Minister

Turkic states should increase energy cooperation: Minister
WORLD Finland to become 31st NATO member on Tuesday

Finland to become 31st NATO member on Tuesday

Finland's flag will be hoisted outside NATO headquarters on Tuesday when it becomes the 31st member of the Western alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

ECONOMY Annual inflation rate slows to 50.5 percent in March

Annual inflation rate slows to 50.5 percent in March

Türkiye’s annual inflation rate eased from 55.1 percent in February to 50.5 percent in March, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Ten-man Beşiktaş came from one goal behind to beat Fenerbahçe 4-2 in an Istanbul derby on April 2 night to cut the gap with its rival in the Turkish Süper Lig.