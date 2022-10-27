Vehicle registrations increase 10 percent

ANKARA
The number of road motor vehicles registered increased by 10.2 percent in September from a year ago to 102,500, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

New registrations, however, declined by 8.3 percent from August. In September, 39 percent of the newly registered vehicles were passenger cars, while motorcycles claimed the second spot at 36.5 percent.

The number of passenger cars registered fell by 17.3 percent month-on-month to 40,000 and declined 10.5 percent from September 2021.

Some 13.6 percent of those cars were Fiat, followed by Renault at 11.3 percent and Volkwagen at 10 percent. Hyundai brand cars accounted for 8.4 percent and Toyota was 7.1 percent, while the shares of BMW and Mercedes-Benz were 4.5 percent and 4 percent, respectively. In September, the shares of small trucks, trucks and buses in the motor vehicle registrations were 14 percent, 3.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Between January and September, the number of road vehicles registered declined by 0.6 percent from the same period of 2021 to 907,499.

There were a total of 26.1 million registered motor vehicles in Türkiye as of September.

Of those vehicles 54 percent were passenger cars, 16.2 percent were small trucks and 15.4 percent were motorcycles, data also showed.

The share of gasoline-fuelled vehicles in total was 70.2 percent, while the share of diesel cars was 18.1 percent. Electric or hybrid cars accounted for another 9.6 percent, according to TÜİK data.

