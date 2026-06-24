Vehicle documents go digital

Vehicle documents go digital

ANKARA
Vehicle documents go digital

Türkiye has introduced new rules to digitize conformity documents for new vehicles and tighten software security requirements for motor vehicles and trailers.

The Industry and Technology Ministry regulation, published in the Official Gazette yesterday, aims to reduce bureaucracy in market entry, registration and inspection procedures.

Under the amendment, conformity certificates required for the registration of new vehicles will be prepared and shared digitally.

Vehicle manufacturers will send the documents directly to the Turkish Notaries Union through the Vehicle Registry and Registration System.

The data exchange will be carried out through secure electronic signature infrastructure under the Electronic Signature Law.

The digital documents will be prepared in XML format to allow systems to read vehicle data accurately.

The regulation also sets a July 7 deadline for software-update standards.

From that date, M-category vehicles, including passenger cars and buses, and N-category vehicles, including vans and trucks, that do not meet
software-update requirements will not be allowed to be registered, sold or put into traffic in Türkiye.

O-category vehicles, covering trailers and semi-trailers, that do not meet the same requirements will also be subject to manufacturing restrictions. 

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