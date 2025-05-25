Vegetable and fruit production forecast to decline in 2025

ISTANBUL
Crop production is expected to decline in 2025 compared to the previous year, according to the estimates the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) unveiled.

Vegetables production will decrease by 1.7 percent to 33 million tons, while fruits, beverage and spices crops will drop by 24.4 percent to 21.4 million tons, the statistics authority said.

Apple production is expected to plunge 38.7 percent to 2.7 million tons, strawberry production is forecast to decline by 4 percent to 582,000 tons and peaches by 32.1 percent to 558,500 tons, according to TÜİK.

Cereals and other crop production is expected to be around 71.4 million tons this year, down 5.3 percent compared to 2024.

It was estimated that cereal production will decline by 4.1 percent to approximately 37.4 million tons in 2025, TÜİK said.

The country’s wheat and barley outputs are forecast to decrease by 5.8 percent to 19.6 million tons and by 8 percent to 7.5 million tons, respectively.

Soybean production will decline by 11.1 percent to 160,000 tons, while and sunflower production is expected to increase by 4.8 percent from a year ago to 2.3 million tons.

 

