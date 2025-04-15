Vance urges Europe not to be US 'vassal'

WASHINGTON

U.S. Vice President JD Vance hailed his country's transatlantic alliances, striking a more positive note, but in an interview urged European states to show greater independence.

"I love Europe ... I love European people," Vance told news and opinion website UnHerd on Monday in rare favourable comments about the European Union and Britain.

"It's not good for Europe to be the permanent security vassal of the United States," Vance said, echoing his previous rebukes of EU states for alleged security and economic dependence on the United States.

"I don't want the Europeans to just do whatever the Americans tell them to do. I don't think it's in their interest, and I don't think it's in our interests, either."

In the past few weeks, U.S. President Donald Trump has upended the global economic order by imposing and then partially walking back sweeping global tariffs.

From the war in Ukraine to claims over Greenland, Trump's policies are testing relations with long-standing American allies.

Just weeks after taking up his post, Vance made headlines after launching a withering attack against Europe on culture war issues at the Munich Security Conference.

According to Vance, it is "good for the United States" if Europe is more "independent" — allowing countries to "stand up" to U.S. foreign policy decisions.

"I think a lot of European nations were right about our invasion of Iraq," said the vice president.

"If the Europeans had been a little more independent, and a little more willing to stand up, then maybe we could have saved the entire world from the strategic disaster that was the American-led invasion of Iraq."

Seeking to allay fears of further trade wars and economic insecurity, Vance said Trump's policies "will lead to a lot of positive trade relationships with Europe".

However, he said that would be trickier to achieve for some countries like Germany, which he said was "heavily dependent on exporting to the United States."

But the vice president was singing praises of the U.K., saying "there's a good chance that... we'll come to a great agreement that's in the best interest of both countries".

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been seeking to appease the new administration and secure a favourable trade deal — with King Charles III inviting Trump for a rare second state visit.

"The president really loves the United Kingdom. He loved the queen," said Vance. "He admires and loves the king. It is a very important relationship."