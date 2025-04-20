Vance to visit India for talks on economic and trade ties

Vance to visit India for talks on economic and trade ties

NEW DELHI
Vance to visit India for talks on economic and trade ties

U.S. Vice President JD Vance will embark on a four-day visit to India on today as the two countries seek to unlock economic opportunities and negotiate a bilateral trade deal.

Vance will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi for talks on the economy, trade and geopolitical ties.

Vance’s visit coincides with a rapidly intensifying trade war between Washington and Beijing, which is New Delhi's main rival in the region.

A trade deal between India and the U.S. could significantly enhance economic ties between the two countries and potentially strengthen diplomatic ties.

The U.S. is also India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade valued at $190 billion until recently.

Modi was among the first leaders to visit the U.S. and hold talks with Trump after he returned to the White House.

During his visit, Modi hailed a “mega partnership” with the U.S. and kickstarted a negotiation process to minimise the possible fallout of Trump’s tariffs after it had already cut tariffs on a range of U.S. goods.

Regardless, Trump targeted India with a 26 percent levy as part of his now-paused tariff programme, which has provided temporary relief for Indian exporters.

During his visit, Modi sought to soften impending trade barriers by saying he was open to reducing more tariffs on U.S. goods, repatriating undocumented Indian nationals and buying military gear.

The two countries also agreed to start talks towards clinching the bilateral trade agreement.

The U.S. and India have set an ambitious target of more than doubling their bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 under the expected trade deal agreement.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lebanon detains people it says were planning rocket attacks on Israel

Lebanon detains people it says were planning rocket attacks on Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lebanon detains people it says were planning rocket attacks on Israel

    Lebanon detains people it says were planning rocket attacks on Israel

  2. Türkiye drops leaflets to urge PKK terrorists to surrender

    Türkiye drops leaflets to urge PKK terrorists to surrender

  3. DEM Party: Önder to remain on İmralı delegation

    DEM Party: Önder to remain on İmralı delegation

  4. CHP extends push for early elections to Yozgat

    CHP extends push for early elections to Yozgat

  5. Parliament events to mark 105th year of foundation on Children’s Day

    Parliament events to mark 105th year of foundation on Children’s Day
Recommended
Analysts warn US could be handing chip market to China

Analysts warn US could be handing chip market to China
Tough Nigeria economic reforms yet to benefit poor: IMF

Tough Nigeria economic reforms yet to benefit poor: IMF
Tariffs could lift Boeing and Airbus plane prices even higher

Tariffs could lift Boeing and Airbus plane prices even higher
Netflix earnings in first quarter of 2025 top forecasts

Netflix earnings in first quarter of 2025 top forecasts
Auto sector adapting to EU’s ambitious green transformation

Auto sector adapting to EU’s ambitious green transformation
Türkiye could benefit from shifts in tourism in US

Türkiye could benefit from shifts in tourism in US
WORLD Lebanon detains people it says were planning rocket attacks on Israel

Lebanon detains people it says were planning rocket attacks on Israel

Lebanese authorities have detained several people who were allegedly planning to launch rockets into Israel and seized the weapons, the military said Sunday.
ECONOMY Analysts warn US could be handing chip market to China

Analysts warn US could be handing chip market to China

As the Trump administration attempts to choke off exports of strategically important computer chips to China, experts say the effort might well backfire, fueling innovation at Chinese firms that could help them seize the world semiconductor market.

SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿