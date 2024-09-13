Van Gogh 'Sunflowers' brought together in London show

Van Gogh 'Sunflowers' brought together in London show

LONDON
Van Gogh Sunflowers brought together in London show

A hundred years after acquiring one of Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers," Britain's National Gallery in London will bring his vision to life by showcasing three works side-by-side for the first time.

The triptych, which features two from of his sunflower series, forms part of a major exhibition dedicated to the Dutch painter and titled "Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers."

The exhibit focuses on the post-impressionist's output during the two years that he spent in the south of France, in Arles and Saint-Remy de Provence, between February 1888 and May 1890.

"His art takes on a new amplitude, a new inventiveness, everything emerges from it," exhibition co-curator Christopher Riopelle told AFP of the period in Van Gogh's life.

"He becomes ever braver and bolder in how he paints, new freedom, new rhythms that enter in," Riopelle added.

The exhibition brings together some fifty paintings and drawings, which testify to Van Gogh's talent for raising emotions thanks to his subtle and intense use of colors.

Many are already well-known masterpieces, such as "Starry Night," but some had never left their original private collections or museums.

In a room with yellow walls, three paintings are notably exhibited: two "Sunflowers," one belonging to the National Gallery since 1924, and the other specially loaned by the Washington museum.

They surround "The Lullaby," a painting representing a woman, seated on an armchair.

"At a certain moment in beginning of 1889 he had five or six of these pictures in his studio, and he began to think, how do I want to show them?" Riopelle explained.

"And he had this wonderful idea that he should flank a 'Sunflowers' with a yellow background, with a 'Sunflowers' with a blue background.

"And in the middle, he should have "La Berceuse" [The Lullaby] and that the three pictures together would comfort sailors at sea."

Riopelle added that Van Gogh's intention, as explained in letters to his brother Theo, would represent "something consoling in life."

This is the first time that the works have been exhibited together in this way.

Predictably, nature and the landscapes of the south of France are at the heart of the works arouse feelings in the viewer.

He saw this productive period in southern France as "a chance to make a mark," said Cornelia Homburg, co-curator of the exhibition, stressing that the exhibition strives to "be respectful" of Van Gogh's "artistic ambitions."

There is a series on olive trees, another on the mountains around Saint-Remy de Provence, and also the gardens of a psychiatric institution in the same city, where Van Gogh stayed for several months.

"He was not just a person tormented and suffering all of that," concluded Riopelle.

"He was a person deeply committed to the beauty of nature, deeply committed to friends and family and deeply committed to establishing a career as an Avant-Garde artist."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

    Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

  2. Trump sharpens anti-migrant attacks as both candidates visit key states

    Trump sharpens anti-migrant attacks as both candidates visit key states

  3. Funeral held in Türkiye for activist killed by Israel in West Bank

    Funeral held in Türkiye for activist killed by Israel in West Bank

  4. Türkiye's intel chief, Hamas leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire in Ankara

    Türkiye's intel chief, Hamas leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire in Ankara

  5. Türkiye appreciates Spain's Palestinian support, pushes for peace in Madrid

    Türkiye appreciates Spain's Palestinian support, pushes for peace in Madrid
Recommended
Ceremony held in New York to return Turkish artifacts

Ceremony held in New York to return Turkish artifacts
London Fashion Week opens with party and second-hand runways

London Fashion Week opens with party and second-hand runways
Restaurant committed to simplicity

Restaurant committed to simplicity
A 4,500-year-old perfume recreated

A 4,500-year-old perfume recreated
Italian archaeologist in Arslantepe Mound feels at home

Italian archaeologist in Arslantepe Mound feels at home
Rare tiger cubs raising hopes for the endangered species

Rare tiger cubs raising hopes for the endangered species
WORLD Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday delayed a decision to let Ukraine fire long-range Western-supplied missiles into Russia, a plan that sparked dire threats from Moscow of a war with NATO.
ECONOMY Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises uses AI technology

Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises uses AI technology

Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises say they are using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, down from 5.5 percent in 2023, according to a survey by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿