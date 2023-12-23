Van Cat Center closed season with 145 kittens this year

VAN

Van cats, which get their name from the province of their origin and are famous worldwide for having one blue eye and the other amber, have given birth to 145 kittens in a Van cat center in the eastern province this year.

Professor Abdullah Kaya, the director of Van Yüzüncü Yıl University's (YYÜ) Van Cat Research and Application Center, stated that 2023 was a very successful year, adding, "Eighty of the cats were adopted by families. We are a Van cat family that grows every year."

Van cats, which are famous in the world for their different eye colors and snow-white fur, are cared for at the Van Cat Villa, where they are under protection. Work carried out at the center for the continuation of the Van cats' generation continues throughout the year. The cats' breeding season ended with 145 kittens this year.

Speaking of the breeding season, Kaya said ,"We believe that 2023 was successful for us. Not only the number of kittens but also their quality is very important to us. There were 145 kittens in 2023."

Kaya said they want every family to have a Van cat, which is actually a long-term goal, adding, “We do not only production but also breeding work here. We also carry out research on other cats. That is why we consider 2023 as a successful year."

"This center was established in 1992. The first years focused on collecting and evaluating animals. We have been continuing different work for eight years. We offer them for adoption for six years. This work requires patience. You need to determine which mother you will get kittens from. This is an issue that is evaluated again and again every year.”