'Vakfıkebir bread' steps onto global stage with museum, EU bid

TRABZON
The famous “Vakfıkebir bread” from the Black Sea province of Trabzon — prized for its extraordinary shelf life — is poised to gain international recognition with the opening of a dedicated museum and an ongoing application for EU protected status.

Local authorities in Vakfıkebir are establishing a dedicated museum to showcase the cultural heritage and production process of the bread, which has held a national geographical indication since 2018.

The museum will present the journey of wheat from the field to the dining table, highlighting traditional farming, milling and baking techniques unique to the region.

Located within a “bread-themed” public park, the museum is scheduled to open in August, alongside a redesigned bread festival.

Visitors will be able to see traditional stone mills, hand grinders and historical agricultural tools used in wheat production, as well as a demonstration bakery explaining how Vakfıkebir bread is made using sourdough and a distinctive baking method.

Vakfıkebir Mayor Fuat Koçal said the project aims not only to promote the bread’s flavor but also to preserve and share its centuries-old story with future generations and international visitors.

At the same time, the municipality has applied for European Union geographical indication (GI) registration for the bread.

If approved, the EU registration would allow the bread to be marketed across EU countries under protected standards, increasing its visibility and commercial reach in Europe.

Anti-terror commission prepares to deliver final report
