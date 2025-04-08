Uzuncaburç set to become a global hub

MERSİN

Nestled in the Mediterranean province of Mersin's Silifke district and with a history stretching back to the fourth century B.C., the Uzuncaburç Archaeological Site is expected to attract more visitors following recent development works.

As one of the region’s most significant tourism and cultural heritage landmarks, the ancient city is finally receiving the recognition it deserves thanks to infrastructure improvements and promotional projects led by the municipality.

To boost Uzuncaburç’s tourism potential, the Mersin Metropolitan Municipality has been implementing various initiatives, from road improvements and landscaping to informational signage and promotional campaigns. The city also enhanced transportation infrastructure to preserve the site and offer visitors a more comfortable experience.

The Culture and Social Affairs Department is focusing particularly on raising awareness of the site’s historical and cultural richness through social media and events, aiming to attract both local and international tourists.

Standing out with its historical Temple of Zeus, monumental gates, ancient theater and colonnaded street, Uzuncaburç is moving beyond being just an archaeological site with the contributions of Mersin Metropolitan Municipality and is becoming a center where cultural heritage is preserved and kept alive.

Dr. Okan Özdemir, deputy director of excavations, stated that he and Professor Ümit Aydınoğlu have been leading the excavation efforts for nearly five years, and offered insight into the site's historical importance and ongoing projects.

Özdemir noted that the primary goal of the excavations is the preservation of the ancient city.

“There are very few ancient cities in Anatolia that have survived in such good condition,” he said. “We are focusing primarily on protecting the site. Most ancient cities have been reduced to ruins due to earthquakes or other natural disasters. We are lucky that this city is still standing. These columns have been standing for nearly 2,500 years. This temple is already recognized as one of the largest in Anatolia.”

Noting that they expanded their works to turn Uzuncaburç into a universal archaeological site, Özdemir said: “Our main goal here is to protect the entire area, to ensure the conservation and restoration of the structures, and to do this with a scientific approach and with experts, and thus turning this place into a universal archaeological site. At the same time, we want to develop it into a tourism destination.”

Expressing that they want to pass both the village of Uzuncaburç and the ancient city to future generations as a result of the excavations, Özdemir said, “We aim to create a sustainable model. We are working on a plan where the ancient city of Uzuncaburç and the old village of Uzuncaburç can be perceived together. In this context, three Yörük houses at the entrance of the city have been restored. Our goal is to leave both the ancient city and the village together to future generations."

Stating that they had a protocol agreement with the metropolitan municipality for four years with the aim of making the site a popular destination for tourists, Özdemir said, “We made a protocol agreement with the Mersin Metropolitan Municipality for about four years. Within this protocol, the Metropolitan Municipality made significant contributions by developing projects for site management and by sponsoring the excavations.”

Özdemir noted that the municipality not only acted as a sponsor but also made access easier by improving roads leading to the city and the city square, adding: “An environmental arrangement project has been completed in the town square, which is in the middle of the modern settlement. In addition, restoration projects for three Yörük houses have been prepared. We haven’t implemented them yet, but we will continue when funding is available."