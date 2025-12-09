US will allow sale of advanced Nvidia AI chips to China

US will allow sale of advanced Nvidia AI chips to China

WASHINGTON
US will allow sale of advanced Nvidia AI chips to China

President Donald Trump has said that he would allow Nvidia to sell an advanced type of computer chip used in the development of artificial intelligence to “approved customers” in China.

There have been concerns about allowing advanced computer chips to be sold to China as it could help the country better compete against the U.S. in building out AI capabilities, but there has also been a desire to develop the AI ecosystem with American companies such as chipmaker Nvidia.

The chip, known as the H200, is not Nvidia's most advanced product. Those chips, called Blackwell and the upcoming Rubin , were not part of what Trump approved.

Trump said on social media that he had informed China's leader Xi Jinping about his decision and “President Xi responded positively!”

“This policy will support American Jobs, strengthen U.S. Manufacturing, and benefit American Taxpayers,” Trump said in his post.

Trump said the Commerce Department was “finalizing the details” for other chipmakers such as AMD and Intel to sell their technologies abroad.

The approval of the licenses to sell Nvidia H200 chips reflects the increasing power and close relationship that the company's founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, enjoys with the president. But there have been concerns that China will find ways to use the chips to develop its own AI products in ways that could pose national security risks for the U.S., a primary concern of the Biden administration that sought to limit exports .

Nvidia has a market cap of $4.5 trillion and Trump's announcement appeared to drive the stock slightly higher in after hours trading.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Justice minister backs indictment against İmamoğlu

Justice minister backs indictment against İmamoğlu
LATEST NEWS

  1. Justice minister backs indictment against İmamoğlu

    Justice minister backs indictment against İmamoğlu

  2. Iraq, Türkiye launch new visa scheme

    Iraq, Türkiye launch new visa scheme

  3. Journalist detained in Istanbul drug operation, removed from post

    Journalist detained in Istanbul drug operation, removed from post

  4. Türkiye won’t allow new chaos in Syria: Fidan

    Türkiye won’t allow new chaos in Syria: Fidan

  5. Turkish president to visit Turkmenistan on Dec 11-12

    Turkish president to visit Turkmenistan on Dec 11-12
Recommended
Industrial, services companies take lead in innovation

Industrial, services companies take lead in innovation
YEKA tenders generate 530 million euros in revenue

YEKA tenders generate 530 million euros in revenue
Türkiyes industrial production increases 2.2 percent in October

Türkiye's industrial production increases 2.2 percent in October
Turkish Airlines carries 85.3 million passengers in January-November

Turkish Airlines carries 85.3 million passengers in January-November
South Korean SK hynix mulls US stock market listing

South Korean SK hynix mulls US stock market listing
US, India start fresh trade talks seeking elusive deal

US, India start fresh trade talks seeking elusive deal
Amazon says will invest $35 bln in India by 2030

Amazon says will invest $35 bln in India by 2030
WORLD EU Commission questions Greece plan under SAFE

EU Commission questions Greece plan under SAFE

The European Commission asked Greece to provide further clarifications on its national investment plan under the EU’s new Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative, a spokesperson has said.
ECONOMY Industrial, services companies take lead in innovation

Industrial, services companies take lead in innovation

A new survey indicates that 39.6 percent of enterprises with 10 or more employees were innovation-active during 2022–2024, compared with 39.8 percent in the previous period of 2020–2022, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Dec. 10  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿