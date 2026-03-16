Türkiye hosts its first winter triathlon in northern province

BOLU

Around 100 athletes from across the country braved sub-zero temperatures and snowy terrain in Bolu as the northern province hosted Türkiye’s first-ever winter triathlon, a grueling event combining running, mountain biking and cross-country skiing.

Organized by the Turkish Triathlon Federation, the event took place at the Arkut Mountain ski center in the Gerede district at an altitude of 1,800 meters.

Athletes battled harsh winter conditions and a snow-covered course as they competed for top rankings.

Turkish Triathlon Federation President Bayram Yalçınkaya said the event marked an important milestone for the development of winter triathlon in the country.

“Winter triathlon is actually a sub-discipline of triathlon that already has European and world championships. It is growing rapidly worldwide,” Yalçınkaya said.

Officials believe the discipline will grow as more athletes gain experience in the skiing component.

For participants and spectators alike, the event was a memorable experience.

Ahmet Uçar, whose son Akın Uçar competed in the race, said the event was both exciting and enjoyable.

“It was a wonderful experience for the children. It was our first time at a winter triathlon, and we had a lot of fun. We hope it will continue every year,” he said.