US unveils new port fees for Chinese-linked ships

WASHINGTON

Container ship Caribe Legend sails past stacked containers after unloading at PortMiami, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Miami.

The United States has unveiled new port fees on Chinese built and operated ships, in a bid to boost the domestic shipbuilding industry and curb China's dominance in the sector.

The move, which stems from a probe launched under the prior administration, comes as the United States and China are locked in a major trade war over Donald Trump's tariffs and could further rachet up tensions.

"Ships and shipping are vital to American economic security and the free flow of commerce," U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement announcing the new fees, most of which will begin in mid-October.

Under the new rule, per tonnage fees will apply to each Chinese-linked ship's U.S. voyage, not at each port as some in the sector had worriedi up to 5 times per year.

There will be separate fees for Chinese operated ships and Chinese built ships, and both will gradually increase over subsequent years.

All non-U.S. built car carrier vessels will also be hit with a fee beginning in 180 days.

It also introduces new fees for liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers, though those do not take effect for three years.

A fact sheet accompanying the announcement said fees will not cover "Great Lakes or Caribbean shipping, shipping to and from U.S. territories, or bulk commodity exports on ships that arrive in the United States empty."

"The Trump administration's actions will begin to reverse Chinese dominance, address threats to the US supply chain, and send a demand signal for US-built ships," Greer said.