US unveils new port fees for Chinese-linked ships

US unveils new port fees for Chinese-linked ships

WASHINGTON
US unveils new port fees for Chinese-linked ships

Container ship Caribe Legend sails past stacked containers after unloading at PortMiami, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Miami.

The United States has unveiled new port fees on Chinese built and operated ships, in a bid to boost the domestic shipbuilding industry and curb China's dominance in the sector.

The move, which stems from a probe launched under the prior administration, comes as the United States and China are locked in a major trade war over Donald Trump's tariffs and could further rachet up tensions.

"Ships and shipping are vital to American economic security and the free flow of commerce," U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement announcing the new fees, most of which will begin in mid-October.

Under the new rule, per tonnage fees will apply to each Chinese-linked ship's U.S. voyage, not at each port as some in the sector had worriedi up to 5 times per year.

There will be separate fees for Chinese operated ships and Chinese built ships, and both will gradually increase over subsequent years.

All non-U.S. built car carrier vessels will also be hit with a fee beginning in 180 days.

It also introduces new fees for liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers, though those do not take effect for three years.

A fact sheet accompanying the announcement said fees will not cover "Great Lakes or Caribbean shipping, shipping to and from U.S. territories, or bulk commodity exports on ships that arrive in the United States empty."

"The Trump administration's actions will begin to reverse Chinese dominance, address threats to the US supply chain, and send a demand signal for US-built ships," Greer said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Çelebi Opera set to reawaken Turkish cultural masterpiece

Çelebi Opera set to reawaken Turkish cultural masterpiece
LATEST NEWS

  1. Çelebi Opera set to reawaken Turkish cultural masterpiece

    Çelebi Opera set to reawaken Turkish cultural masterpiece

  2. Istanbul to host live orchestra screening of ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’

    Istanbul to host live orchestra screening of ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’

  3. Drake adds Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance to defamation lawsuit

    Drake adds Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance to defamation lawsuit

  4. Rising living costs push Brits to abandon pets

    Rising living costs push Brits to abandon pets

  5. Zeffirino brings Genoese flair to Bosphorus

    Zeffirino brings Genoese flair to Bosphorus
Recommended
Turkish auto sector shifts gears for green transformation

Turkish auto sector shifts gears for green transformation
Şimşek reiterates commitment to disinflation program

Şimşek reiterates commitment to disinflation program
Google has illegal monopoly in ad tech, US judge rules

Google has illegal monopoly in ad tech, US judge rules
Short-term external debt declines to $173 billion

Short-term external debt declines to $173 billion
Akbank renews sustainability syndicated loan, adding 3 year tranche

Akbank renews sustainability syndicated loan, adding 3 year tranche
Some $4.5 billion to be invested to build ‘Biotechnology Valley’

Some $4.5 billion to be invested to build ‘Biotechnology Valley’
Number of ‘millionaire deposit holders’ rises, shows data

Number of ‘millionaire deposit holders’ rises, shows data
WORLD Humanoid robots stride into the future with worlds first half-marathon

Humanoid robots stride into the future with world's first half-marathon

Step by mechanical step, dozens of humanoid robots took to the streets of Beijing early Saturday, joining thousands of their flesh-and-blood counterparts in a world-first half marathon showcasing China's drive to lead the global race in cutting-edge technology.
ECONOMY Turkish auto sector shifts gears for green transformation

Turkish auto sector shifts gears for green transformation

Türkiye’s automotive industry is adapting to the European Union’s ambitious green transformation efforts in a bid to stay competitive and enhance its export potential, a sector representative told Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿