US, Türkiye and several Arab states urge 'swift adoption' of UN Gaza resolution

US, Türkiye and several Arab states urge 'swift adoption' of UN Gaza resolution

UNITED NATIONS
US, Türkiye and several Arab states urge swift adoption of UN Gaza resolution

The United States and several Arab and Muslim-majority nations including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye called Friday for the U.N. Security Council to quickly adopt a U.S. resolution endorsing Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza.

"The United States, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan, and Türkiye express our joint support for the Security Council Resolution currently under consideration," the countries said in a joint statement, adding they were seeking the measure's "swift adoption."

Last week the Americans officially launched negotiations within the 15-member Security Council on a text that would follow up on a ceasefire in the two-year war between Israel and Hamas and endorse Trump's plan.

A draft of the resolution seen Thursday by AFP "welcomes the establishment of the Board of Peace," a transitional governing body for Gaza — that Trump would theoretically chair — with a mandate running until the end of 2027.

It would authorize member states to form a "temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF)" that would work with Israel and Egypt and newly trained Palestinian police to help secure border areas and demilitarize the Gaza Strip.

Unlike previous drafts, the latest mentions a possible future Palestinian state.

Friday's joint statement comes as Russia circulated a competing draft resolution to Council members that does not authorize the creation of a board of peace or the immediate deployment of an international force in Gaza, according to the text seen Friday by AFP.

The Russian version welcomes "the initiative that led to the ceasefire" but does not name Trump.

It also only calls on the U.N. secretary-general to submit a report that addresses the possibilities of deploying an international stabilization force in war-ravaged Gaza.

The United States has called the ceasefire "fragile," and warned Friday of the risks of not adopting its draft.

"Any refusal to back this resolution is a vote either for the continued reign of Hamas terrorists or for the return to war with Israel, condemning the region and its people to perpetual conflict," the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, wrote in The Washington Post.

"Every departure from this path, be it by those who wish to play political games or to relitigate the past, will come with a real human cost."

While it seemed until now that Council members supported principles of the peace plan, diplomatic sources noted there were questions about the U.S. text, particularly regarding the absence of a monitoring mechanism by the Council, the role of the Palestinian Authority, and details of the ISF's mandate.

The Russian U.N. mission said in a statement that its alternative proposal differed by recognizing the principle of a "two-State solution for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement."

"Unfortunately, these provisions were not given due regard in the U.S. draft," it said.

UN, US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Özel rallies in Kilis as CHP challenges İmamoğlu case

Özel rallies in Kilis as CHP challenges İmamoğlu case
LATEST NEWS

  1. Özel rallies in Kilis as CHP challenges İmamoğlu case

    Özel rallies in Kilis as CHP challenges İmamoğlu case

  2. Cabinet set to review military plane crash in Georgia

    Cabinet set to review military plane crash in Georgia

  3. Iran begins cloud seeding operations as severe drought bites

    Iran begins cloud seeding operations as severe drought bites

  4. Türkiye ready to host COP31 alone if Australia rejects co-chairmanship

    Türkiye ready to host COP31 alone if Australia rejects co-chairmanship

  5. 1.4 mln people can take emergency shelter in metro tunnels, minister says

    1.4 mln people can take emergency shelter in metro tunnels, minister says
Recommended
Iran begins cloud seeding operations as severe drought bites

Iran begins cloud seeding operations as severe drought bites
UN Security Council to vote on crucial Gaza peace plan

UN Security Council to vote on crucial Gaza peace plan
Clashes injure 120 at protest against Mexico president

Clashes injure 120 at protest against Mexico president
Trump cuts ties with Wacky Marjorie Taylor Greene

Trump cuts ties with 'Wacky' Marjorie Taylor Greene
Finland: No ceasefire likely soon in Ukraine

Finland: No ceasefire likely soon in Ukraine
Massive march in Brazil marks first big UN climate protest in years

Massive march in Brazil marks first big UN climate protest in years
Geopolitical shifts necessitate closer cooperation with Türkiye, says Merz

Geopolitical shifts necessitate closer cooperation with Türkiye, says Merz
WORLD Iran begins cloud seeding operations as severe drought bites

Iran begins cloud seeding operations as severe drought bites

Iranian authorities have launched cloud seeding operations to induce rainfall as the country faces its worst drought in decades, state media has reported.

ECONOMY Average home price at 4.5 million Turkish Liras

Average home price at 4.5 million Turkish Liras

Housing prices across Türkiye continued their upward trajectory in October, according to Endeksa’s October 2025 Housing Value Report, which uses artificial intelligence to calculate real estate values.

SPORTS Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

Türkiye seeks to clinch playoff spot against Bulgaria

The Turkish national team is poised to take a significant step toward the 2026 World Cup playoffs when it hosts a struggling Bulgaria side on Nov. 15 in a Group E qualifier.  
﻿