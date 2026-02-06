Undercover probe finds Australian pubs short-pouring beer

SYDNEY
Australian undercover inspectors have found pubs fail to pour enough beer and other alcohol into customers' glasses for nearly a third of the drinks they serve.

The government sent "secret shopper" officials to 436 licensed venues across the country in October to check if they were filling glasses high enough.

Preliminary findings showed 32 percent of the drinks they served failed to deliver the "correct amount," said the National Measurement Institute's audit report released this week.

The regulator issued 130 non-compliance notices, and said common issues included inaccurate measuring instruments, unapproved glasses, and "spillage during pouring, meaning customers got less than they paid for."

Beer consumption in Australia has declined in the past five decades, but for many the drink remains an important part of the culture.

Official figures show drinkers in Australia downed an estimated 82 liters of beer per person in the 2019-20 financial year.

Hoteliers said they were working hard to ensure every pour of beer passed the pub test.

"Unfortunately, issues sometimes arise due to incorrect measuring devices and spillage, especially when things are busy at the bar," the Australian Hotels Association said in a statement on Feb. 6.

"We are working with our membership to ensure we fix any shortcomings to ensure all patrons receive exactly what they have paid for."

