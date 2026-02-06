Kremlin says Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi were difficult but 'constructive'

Kremlin says Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi were difficult but 'constructive'

MOSCOW
Kremlin says Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi were difficult but constructive

The Kremlin said Friday that two days of talks with Ukraine, mediated by the United States, on how to find a possible end to the war were difficult but "constructive" and will continue.

A second round of talks between the warring sides ended Thursday, with no breakthrough on key issues announced, but the warring sides exchanging dozens of captured soldiers on the same day.

"For two days there was constructive and very difficult work," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters a day after the Abu Dhabi negotiations ended, adding: "they will continue."

Ukraine, Russia and the US all claimed some progress in the talks without giving details but said more work needs to be done.

Ukraine has also said that negotiations are set to continue.

The United States is pushing for an end to the war.

Later this month marks four years since Moscow launched its full-scale offensive against Ukraine, which turned into Europe's bloodiest conflict since World War II.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Irans trade partners

Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners

    Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners

  2. Textile industry eyes US deal to offset European losses

    Textile industry eyes US deal to offset European losses

  3. Russia hits Ukraine power grid with 'massive attack': operator

    Russia hits Ukraine power grid with 'massive attack': operator

  4. Greece aims to cut queues at ancient sites with new portal

    Greece aims to cut queues at ancient sites with new portal

  5. Berlin hosts major Göbeklitepe exhibition featuring rare artifacts

    Berlin hosts major Göbeklitepe exhibition featuring rare artifacts
Recommended
Russia hits Ukraine power grid with massive attack: operator

Russia hits Ukraine power grid with 'massive attack': operator
Trump says US talks with Iran very good, more negotiations expected

Trump says US talks with Iran 'very good,' more negotiations expected
Özel marks quake anniversary with tour

Özel marks quake anniversary with tour
Russian drone strike kills couple in Zaporizhzhia

Russian drone strike kills couple in Zaporizhzhia
Venezuela seeks ‘reconciliation’ with amnesty

Venezuela seeks ‘reconciliation’ with amnesty
Undercover probe finds Australian pubs short-pouring beer

Undercover probe finds Australian pubs short-pouring beer
WORLD Russia hits Ukraine power grid with massive attack: operator

Russia hits Ukraine power grid with 'massive attack': operator

A "massive attack" by Russian forces on Ukraine's energy infrastructure has caused power outages across the country, the state grid operator said on Saturday.
ECONOMY Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Irans trade partners

Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order threatening tariffs on Iran's trade partners, after he pledged a further round of talks with Tehran next week.
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿