Kremlin says Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi were difficult but 'constructive'

MOSCOW

The Kremlin said Friday that two days of talks with Ukraine, mediated by the United States, on how to find a possible end to the war were difficult but "constructive" and will continue.

A second round of talks between the warring sides ended Thursday, with no breakthrough on key issues announced, but the warring sides exchanging dozens of captured soldiers on the same day.

"For two days there was constructive and very difficult work," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters a day after the Abu Dhabi negotiations ended, adding: "they will continue."

Ukraine, Russia and the US all claimed some progress in the talks without giving details but said more work needs to be done.

Ukraine has also said that negotiations are set to continue.

The United States is pushing for an end to the war.

Later this month marks four years since Moscow launched its full-scale offensive against Ukraine, which turned into Europe's bloodiest conflict since World War II.