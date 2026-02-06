Venezuela seeks ‘reconciliation’ with amnesty

Venezuela seeks ‘reconciliation’ with amnesty

CARACAS
Venezuela seeks ‘reconciliation’ with amnesty

embers of Venezuela's National Assembly vote to approve the amnesty bill proposed by Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodr�guez, in Caracas, on Feb. 5.

Venezuela's parliament on Feb. 5 gave its initial approval to a landmark amnesty bill covering the types of charges used to lock up dissidents under ousted leader Nicolas Maduro and his predecessor Hugo Chavez.

But the bill does not cover serious human rights abuses committed during 27 years of socialist rule.

The legislation, which aims to turn the page on nearly three decades of state repression, marks an early milestone in the post-Maduro transition.

It was spearheaded by interim President Delcy Rodriguez, who replaced Maduro after he was captured by U.S. forces in Caracas last month and flown to New York to face trial.

The Amnesty Law for Democratic Coexistence, which AFP obtained a copy of, covers "treason," "terrorism" and spreading "hate," charges frequently used to lock up dissidents during "Chavista" rule, under Maduro and Chavez.

Rodriguez hailed parliament's approval on its first reading "a very important step" toward "peace and national reconciliation."

The bill also lifts the ban on running for office for several opposition members, including Nobel Peace laureate Maria Corina Machado.

Parliament chief Jorge Rodriguez, brother of the acting president and recently a member of Maduro's inner circle, apologized to Venezuelans for crimes committed by the state since Chavez took power in 1999.

"We ask for forgiveness and we too must forgive," he said, holding up a photograph of Chavez clutching a crucifix.

Opposition MP Tomas Guanipa, who has one brother in prison and another under house arrest, said the bill could mark a "new, historic chapter" for Venezuela, where people would no longer be "afraid to speak their minds for fear of being imprisoned."

Venezuela ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Irans trade partners

Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners

    Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners

  2. Textile industry eyes US deal to offset European losses

    Textile industry eyes US deal to offset European losses

  3. Russia hits Ukraine power grid with 'massive attack': operator

    Russia hits Ukraine power grid with 'massive attack': operator

  4. Greece aims to cut queues at ancient sites with new portal

    Greece aims to cut queues at ancient sites with new portal

  5. Berlin hosts major Göbeklitepe exhibition featuring rare artifacts

    Berlin hosts major Göbeklitepe exhibition featuring rare artifacts
Recommended
Russia hits Ukraine power grid with massive attack: operator

Russia hits Ukraine power grid with 'massive attack': operator
Trump says US talks with Iran very good, more negotiations expected

Trump says US talks with Iran 'very good,' more negotiations expected
Özel marks quake anniversary with tour

Özel marks quake anniversary with tour
Russian drone strike kills couple in Zaporizhzhia

Russian drone strike kills couple in Zaporizhzhia
Undercover probe finds Australian pubs short-pouring beer

Undercover probe finds Australian pubs short-pouring beer
Kremlin says Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi were difficult but constructive

Kremlin says Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi were difficult but 'constructive'
WORLD Russia hits Ukraine power grid with massive attack: operator

Russia hits Ukraine power grid with 'massive attack': operator

A "massive attack" by Russian forces on Ukraine's energy infrastructure has caused power outages across the country, the state grid operator said on Saturday.
ECONOMY Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Irans trade partners

Trump signs order preparing for tariffs on Iran's trade partners

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order threatening tariffs on Iran's trade partners, after he pledged a further round of talks with Tehran next week.
SPORTS Italys spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

Italy's spread-out Olympics face transport challenge

One of the biggest challenges in this month's Winter Olympics may be off the slopes: Moving hundreds of thousands of spectators and athletes over a swath of northern Italy.
﻿