US, Turkey agree on transition to multilateral OECD-G20 framework

  • November 23 2021 10:21:00

US, Turkey agree on transition to multilateral OECD-G20 framework

ANKARA
US, Turkey agree on transition to multilateral OECD-G20 framework

The U.S. and Turkey announced on Nov. 22 an agreement on the transition from existing Digital Services Tax to a new multilateral solution agreed by the OECD-G20 inclusive framework. 

The move comes amid the historic agreement that was reached last month between 137 countries of the OECD-G20 inclusive framework, which represents nearly 95% of the world’s GDP, on a two-pillar package of reforms to the international tax framework to be implemented in 2023.

"These reforms will provide for a tax framework that is fairer, more stable, and better equipped to meet the needs of a 21st-century global economy," the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

"This compromise represents a pragmatic solution that helps ensure that countries can focus their collective efforts on the successful implementation of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework’s historic agreement on a new multilateral tax regime and allows for the termination of trade measures adopted in response to the Turkish Digital Services Tax," it added.

The U.S. and Turkey on Oct. 8 joined 134 other members of the OECD-G20 inclusive framework, which includes Austria, France, Italy, Spain, and the U.K., in reaching a political agreement on the statement on a two-pillar solution to address the tax challenges arising from the digitalization of the economy.

TURKEY No lockdown planned in Turkey, minister says

No lockdown planned in Turkey, minister says
MOST POPULAR

  1. People from Bulgaria, Greece flock to Edirne for shopping

    People from Bulgaria, Greece flock to Edirne for shopping

  2. Heavy rainfall expected in Istanbul

    Heavy rainfall expected in Istanbul

  3. Elections will be held as scheduled, in 2023: Erdoğan

    Elections will be held as scheduled, in 2023: Erdoğan

  4. Turkish Robinson lives on dam lake island

    Turkish Robinson lives on dam lake island

  5. Violence against migrants by Greek forces continue

    Violence against migrants by Greek forces continue
Recommended
Turkey’s central government gross debt stock at $200 bln in October

Turkey’s central government gross debt stock at $200 bln in October
Second-hand car prices rise amid chip shortage

Second-hand car prices rise amid chip shortage
Subsea gas pipeline to be laid in Sakarya field in spring 2022

Subsea gas pipeline to be laid in Sakarya field in spring 2022
Turkeys consumer confidence down in November

Turkey's consumer confidence down in November
People from Bulgaria, Greece flock to Edirne for shopping

People from Bulgaria, Greece flock to Edirne for shopping
Turkey attracts more tourists than Spain: Minister

Turkey attracts more tourists than Spain: Minister
WORLD Dozens killed in bus blaze in Bulgaria

Dozens killed in bus blaze in Bulgaria

At least 45 people, including a dozen minors, were killed after a bus caught fire south of the Bulgarian capital early on Nov. 23 morning, officials said.

ECONOMY US, Turkey agree on transition to multilateral OECD-G20 framework

US, Turkey agree on transition to multilateral OECD-G20 framework

The U.S. and Turkey announced on Nov. 22 an agreement on the transition from existing Digital Services Tax to a new multilateral solution agreed by the OECD-G20 inclusive framework. 

SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Galatasaray 2-1 in nail-biter Turkish Süper Lig derby

Fenerbahçe beat Galatasaray 2-1 in nail-biter Turkish Süper Lig derby

10-man Fenerbahçe defeated Galatasaray with a 2-1 score on Nov. 21 in the nail-biter Turkish Süper Lig derby.