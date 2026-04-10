Pakistan prepares to host US-Iran talks as Lebanon fighting continues

WASHINGTON

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli strike that targeted an area in the Lebanese coastal city of Tyre on April 8, 2026. (AFP)

Pakistan was poised to host Iranian and U.S. delegations for negotiations in its capital, although Tehran's participation remained uncertain after deadly Israeli strikes on Lebanon threatened this week's temporary truce.

Islamabad was pressing ahead with its preparations for the high-stakes negotiations, which official sources say will canvass several sensitive points, including Iran's nuclear enrichment and the free flow of trade through the strategic Strat of Hormuz maritime chokepoint.

But, even as security was ramped up in Islamabad and the main luxury hotel hosting delegates was cleared of its normal well-heeled guests, Iran signaled that its participation could hinge on a halt in Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

"The holding of talks to end the war is dependent on the U.S. adhering to its ceasefire commitments on all fronts, especially in Lebanon," Esmaeil Baqaei, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, said.

"If the travel plan is finalized, the composition of the delegation will also be announced," he added.

Nevertheless, Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards signaled they were committing to the ceasefire, according to the state broadcaster.

US Vice President JD Vance said Friday he hoped for a "positive" outcome as he departed Washington for U.S.-Iran peace talks.

"We're going to try to have a positive negotiation," he told reporters before take-off from Joint Base Andrews.

"If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand. If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive."

On April 8, Israel's heaviest strikes on Lebanon since Hezbollah entered the Middle East war in early March killed hundreds, rattling the uneasy ceasefire between Washington and Tehran less than 48 hours after it came into force.

Pakistan has insisted that Lebanon is included in the ceasefire and Washington made a push to include Beirut in parallel talks.

"We can confirm that the Department will host a meeting next week to discuss ongoing ceasefire negotiations with Israel and Lebanon," a US State Department official said.

Neither Israel nor the Lebanese government have publicly confirmed these talks, although the announcement came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his ministers to seek direct dialogue with Lebanon focused on disarming Iran-backed Hezbollah.

A Lebanese government official told AFP that Beirut would require a truce before entering any negotiations with Israel.

Attacks continued overnight, with air raid sirens in Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv and other parts of the country and Hezbollah announcing it carried out drone and rocket strikes early on April 10 on Israeli forces on both sides of the border as well as a town in Israel's north.

Israel's refusal to halt operations in Lebanon has cast a shadow over the expected talks in Pakistan where many roads in the capital were closed on April 10 during a two-day public holiday that turned the city into a ghost town as it prepared for delegates' arrival.

The two-week truce was agreed to allow negotiations between U.S. and Iranian officials aimed at ending a conflict that has already killed thousands and plunged the global economy into turmoil.