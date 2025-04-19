US to bring down forces in Syria to less than 1,000 in coming months: Pentagon

WASHINGTON
The Pentagon announced Friday that it is consolidating U.S. forces in Syria under the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, reducing troop numbers to less than 1,000 in the coming months.

"Recognizing the success the United States has had against ISIS, including its 2019 territorial defeat under President Trump, today the Secretary of Defense directed the consolidation of U.S. forces in Syria under Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve to select locations in Syria," spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement.

The consolidation reflects the "significant" steps the U.S. has made toward degrading the operational capability of the Daesh/ISIS terror group regionally and globally, Parnell added.

"This deliberate and conditions-based process will bring the U.S. footprint in Syria down to less than a 1,000 U.S. forces in the coming months," he stressed.

President Donald Trump earlier expressed skepticism over prolonged U.S. deployments in Syria. In January, he stated that a final decision would be made following internal assessments.

American forces continue to support the YPG in its fight against ISIL. Ankara has consistently called on Washington to end this cooperation, citing that the YPG is the Syrian offshoot of PKK, which it designates as a terrorist group.

At a recent conference in Iraq, a YPG official responded to reports of a potential U.S. withdrawal by saying, “We have always relied on our own strength,” while hinting at new possible alliances.

