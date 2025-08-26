US to back extending UN peacekeeping mandate in Lebanon: Envoy

BEIRUT
U.S. envoy Tom Barrack said Tuesday that his country would approve the extension of United Nations peacekeepers' mandate in Lebanon for one more year.

 

With the U.N. Security Council discussing the future of the peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL), whose mandate ends on Sunday, Barrack told journalists from Lebanon's presidential palace: "The United States' position is we will extend for one year."

 

Barrack noted disapprovingly that the force cost "a billion dollars a year.”

 

The Security Council is debating a French-drafted compromise that would keep UNIFIL, first deployed in 1978 to separate Israel and Lebanon, in place for another year while it prepares to withdraw.

 

The vote, which was supposed to take place on Aug. 25, has faced U.S. and Israeli opposition and was postponed as negotiations continued, several diplomatic sources told AFP.

 

In the latest draft seen by AFP, the Council would signal "its intention to work on a withdrawal of UNIFIL with the aim of making the Lebanese Government the sole provider of security in southern Lebanon.”

WORLD Contacts this week with Türkiye, Gulf, Europe on hosting Russia talks: Zelensky

Contacts this week with Türkiye, Gulf, Europe on hosting Russia talks: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Tuesday that contacts are set this week with countries, including Türkiye, that could host a potential summit with Russia to end the over three-and-a-half-year war.
ECONOMY Board sets wage hikes for civil servants and retirees

Board sets wage hikes for civil servants and retirees

The Public Servants Arbitration Board has finalized wage increases for approximately 6.5 million civil servants and retired civil servants, following collective bargaining talks that began on Aug. 1.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
