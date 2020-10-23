US suspends visa services in Turkey over possible attacks

  • October 23 2020 16:05:00

ISTANBUL- Agence France-Presse
The U.S. said on Oct. 23 it has decided to suspend visa services at its missions in Turkey after it received "credible reports of potential terrorist attacks."

The embassy in Ankara said in a statement on its website that consular services would be suspended at the embassy as well as consulates in Istanbul, the southern city of Adana and the Aegean coastal city of Izmir.

It said it "has received credible reports of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings against U.S. citizens and foreign nationals in Istanbul, including against the US consulate general, as well as potentially other locations in Turkey."

It advised U.S. citizens "to exercise heightened caution in locations where Americans or foreigners may gather, including large office buildings or shopping malls".

In 2013, a suicide bomber blew himself up at the embassy in Ankara, killing himself and a Turkish security guard. A far-left radical group claimed the attack.

In 2016, the U.S. government ordered all civilian relatives of its Istanbul consulate staff to leave Turkey because of increasing threats from terrorist groups.

Turkey was hit by a string of attacks in 2015 and 2016 by several groups including the Islamic State group.

WORLD New Turkish Cypriot president sworn into office

New Turkish Cypriot president sworn into office

Ersin Tatar, the newly elected president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), was sworn into office on Oct. 23. 
ECONOMY New company launches soar in September

New company launches soar in September

A total of 10,603 new companies were established in Turkey in September, up 37.77 percent on an annual basis, the country's top trade body said on Oct. 23.
SPORTS Sivasspor lose 5-3 to Villarreal in Europa League

Sivasspor lose 5-3 to Villarreal in Europa League

Turkish Super Lig club Demir Grup Sivasspor were defeated 5-3 on Oct. 22 by Spain's Villarreal in a thrilling UEFA Europa League match. 