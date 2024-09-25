US sues Visa for monopoly on debit-card use

US sues Visa for monopoly on debit-card use

WASHINGTON
US sues Visa for monopoly on debit-card use

The U.S. Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Visa on Sept. 24, alleging the company illegally maintains a monopoly over the use of debit cards in the United States.

According to the lawsuit, filed in a federal court in New York, Visa's practices have resulted in billions of dollars in additional fees for American consumers and businesses while slowing innovation in the debit payments ecosystem.

The lawsuit comes after a wide-ranging three-year probe by the U.S. antitrust enforcers into Visa's business practices.

The case focuses on Visa's debit card business that allows users to only spend money from their checking account, unlike a credit card that enables purchases on borrowed funds that must be repaid later.

"While Visa is the first name many debit card users see when they take out their card to make a purchase, they do not see the role that Visa plays behind the scenes," Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters.

"There, it controls a complex network of merchants, financial institutions and consumers" and behaves as a "monopolist" that "is charging a hidden toll on trillions of transactions," he added.

Visa, according to the lawsuit, charges roughly $8 billion in network fees on U.S. debit volume annually. Globally, Visa processes $12.3 trillion in total payment volume.

"The burden of Visa's anti competitive conduct falls disproportionately on Americans who are less well off and who feel the impact of high prices most painfully," said Benjamin C. Mizer, the Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General.

To maintain its dominance, the Justice Department claims Visa imposes exclusionary agreements on merchants and banks, penalizing customers who route transactions through different networks or alternative payment systems.

It also claims that Visa sought to neutralize potential threats from technology companies and fintech startups by entering into partnership agreements rather than allowing them to compete head-on.

US, sues,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot

New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot
LATEST NEWS

  1. New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot

    New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot

  2. EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

    EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

  3. German Greens party leaders resign after election losses

    German Greens party leaders resign after election losses

  4. WHO sees rise in 'problematic' social media use for European teens

    WHO sees rise in 'problematic' social media use for European teens

  5. Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire

    Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire
Recommended
Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program
China cuts another key interest rate to boost economy

China cuts another key interest rate to boost economy
New York area port prepares for possible US strike disruption

New York area port prepares for possible US strike disruption
Bosses call for restructuring of taxes on wages

Bosses call for restructuring of taxes on wages
Trade minister notes growing US business interest in Türkiye

Trade minister notes growing US business interest in Türkiye
Akzonobel slashes 2,000 jobs worldwide

Akzonobel slashes 2,000 jobs worldwide
WORLD EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

EU member states on Wednesday voted in favor of lowering the protection status of wolves, in a move decried by conservationists that paves the way for a relaxation of strict hunting rules.
ECONOMY Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has announced that inflation in Türkiye is projected to drop below 20 percent next year and to single digits the following year, urging the business community to consider the Medium-Term Program in their financial calculations.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿