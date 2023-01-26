US sues Google over dominance of online ad market

US sues Google over dominance of online ad market

WASHINGTON
US sues Google over dominance of online ad market

Alamy Photo

The U.S. Justice Department sued Google on Jan. 24 for its dominance of the online advertising market, launching a fresh legal battle against the California-based tech giant.

The federal antitrust suit accused Google of unlawfully maintaining a monopoly that had “corrupted legitimate competition in the ad tech industry.”

“Google has used anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful means to eliminate or severely diminish any threat to its dominance over digital advertising technologies,” the suit added.

The case was launched by the U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) in conjunction with eleven states including Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana and Texas.

Central to the case is Google’s dominance of the ad tech business, the technology that companies rely on for their online advertising needs.

The prosecutors said Google “now controls” the crucial sector, meaning website creators earn less and advertisers pay more, all while innovation is choked by the lack of rivals in the sector.

“In pursuit of outsized profits, Google has caused great harm to online publishers and advertisers and American consumers,” said Deputy U.S. Attorney General Lisa Monaco in a statement.

The federal case follows state lawsuits against Google that have alleged it illegally dominates the markets for online search, advertising technology and apps on the Android mobile platform.

Google has denied vehemently it is a monopoly, saying rivals in the online ad market include Amazon, Facebook-owner Meta and Microsoft.

US, Economy,

WORLD Spain: 1 dead in church machete attacks, terror link probed

Spain: 1 dead in church machete attacks, terror link probed
LATEST NEWS

  1. Spain: 1 dead in church machete attacks, terror link probed

    Spain: 1 dead in church machete attacks, terror link probed

  2. Donald Trump to be allowed back on Facebook after 2-year ban

    Donald Trump to be allowed back on Facebook after 2-year ban

  3. Zelensky urges speedy delivery of Western tanks

    Zelensky urges speedy delivery of Western tanks

  4. 'Countries aiming to join NATO need to abide by alliance's spirit'

    'Countries aiming to join NATO need to abide by alliance's spirit'

  5. US sues Google over dominance of online ad market

    US sues Google over dominance of online ad market
Recommended
Asia travel hotspots quiet as Chinese tourists stay away

Asia travel hotspots quiet as Chinese tourists stay away
Walmart lifts wages at US stores again

Walmart lifts wages at US stores again
Gov’t expects gradual decrease in inflation rate

Gov’t expects gradual decrease in inflation rate
Vehicle registrations increased 10 percent last year

Vehicle registrations increased 10 percent last year
Comprehensive tax amnesty announced

Comprehensive tax amnesty announced
Interest rates need to rise at ‘steady pace’: ECB chief

Interest rates need to rise at ‘steady pace’: ECB chief
WORLD Spain: 1 dead in church machete attacks, terror link probed

Spain: 1 dead in church machete attacks, terror link probed

A machete-wielding man killed a sexton and injured a priest at two Catholic churches in the city of Algeciras on Wednesday before being arrested, Spain’s interior ministry said. Authorities are investigating the attacks as a possible act of terrorism.

ECONOMY US sues Google over dominance of online ad market

US sues Google over dominance of online ad market

The U.S. Justice Department sued Google on Jan. 24 for its dominance of the online advertising market, launching a fresh legal battle against the California-based tech giant.

SPORTS Vine wins Tour Down Under

Vine wins Tour Down Under

Australia’s Jay Vine claimed his first World Tour victory in the Tour Down Under yesterday, with Britain’s Simon Yates winning a thrilling uphill battle to take the race’s final stage.