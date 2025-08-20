US seeks equity stake in Intel in return for funding

US seeks equity stake in Intel in return for funding

WASHINGTON
US seeks equity stake in Intel in return for funding

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Aug. 19 that chipmaker Intel should give the government an equity stake in the company in exchange for grants earlier committed by former president Joe Biden's administration.

"We should get an equity stake for our money," Lutnick told CNBC in an interview. "So we'll deliver the money which was already committed under the Biden administration. We'll get equity in return for it."

Lutnick's comments came on the back of a news report that the U.S. government was considering taking a 10-percent stake in Intel.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Aug. 19 that Lutnick and the Commerce Department were working on the matter.

"I know Secretary Lutnick is working on it and ironing out the details," she told reporters, calling such a deal a "creative idea."

Intel shares were up 7.2 percent on Aug. 19 afternoon.

This week, Japan-based tech investor SoftBank Group also said it would invest $2 billion in Intel.

But Lutnick told CNBC that any potential arrangement would not give the administration governing or voting rights in Intel.

He criticized grants committed under the CHIPS and Science Act, a major law passed during Biden's term, as funding that was going to be simply given away.

The law was aimed at strengthening the U.S. semiconductor industry, and the Biden administration had unveiled billions in grants through it.

Asked about the status of recent U.S. tariff deals with Japan and South Korea, which were to come with investment commitments as well, Lutnick said on Aug. 19 that the public was "weeks away" from getting more details on the pacts.

chips,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

    Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

  2. Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

    Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

  3. Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

    Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

  4. NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

    NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

  5. Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

    Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024
Recommended
Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000
US agrees to talks with Brazilian WTO delegates on tariffs

US agrees to talks with Brazilian WTO delegates on tariffs
Türkiye surpasses global average in mobile internet use

Türkiye surpasses global average in mobile internet use
Turkish Airlines offer to buy stake in Air Europa accepted

Turkish Airlines' offer to buy stake in Air Europa accepted
Japan exports fall most in 4 years as Trump tariffs bite

Japan exports fall most in 4 years as Trump tariffs bite
India celebrates clean energy milestone but coal still king

India celebrates clean energy milestone but coal still king
WORLD Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

Europe has registered a record number of outbreaks of mosquito-borne illnesses such as chikungunya and West Nile virus this year, the EU health agency said Wednesday, saying climate change was contributing to a "new normal".
ECONOMY Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on Turkish roads jumped 120.6 percent from a year earlier to 289,457 units at the end of July, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿