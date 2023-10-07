US must stop cooperating with YPG terrorists, Fidan tells Blinken

US must stop cooperating with YPG terrorists, Fidan tells Blinken

ANKARA
US must stop cooperating with YPG terrorists, Fidan tells Blinken

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken that Washington must stop working with PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, according to a statement by diplomatic sources on Oct. 6. 

The phone call between Blinken and Fidan came one day after a U.S. fighter jet shot down a Turkish combat drone in Syria. 

Fidan told Blinken that "Turkey's counter-terrorism operations in Iraq and Syria will continue with determination," a Turkish diplomatic source said after the call.

The two reached an agreement on ways to de-escalate future conflicts in the region "in a way that would not hinder our fight against terrorism," the Turkish source said.

Blinken "highlighted the need to coordinate and deconflict our activities," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Türkiye launches new wave of operations

Meanwhile, Türkiye's defence ministry it had a launched a new wave of air strikes against terror targets in Syria.

The announcement came just hours after Fidan spoke with Blinken.The Turkish defence ministry said it had hit 15 terror targets in northern Syria on Friday evening "with the maximum amount" of ammunition.The targets included "headquarters and shelters" used by YPG/PKK. 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians to act reasonably

Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians 'to act reasonably'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians 'to act reasonably'

    Erdoğan urges Israel, Palestinians 'to act reasonably'

  2. Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

    Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

  3. Hamas fighters fire rockets, enter Israel in unprecedented attack

    Hamas fighters fire rockets, enter Israel in unprecedented attack

  4. US must stop cooperating with YPG terrorists, Fidan tells Blinken

    US must stop cooperating with YPG terrorists, Fidan tells Blinken

  5. World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023

    World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023
Recommended
German minister hails new citizenship law as inclusive

German minister hails new citizenship law as inclusive
Ankara condemns EP motion on Karabakh situation

Ankara condemns EP motion on Karabakh situation
Türkiye, US set to enhance energy cooperation through dialogue program

Türkiye, US set to enhance energy cooperation through dialogue program
Türkiye calls on Sweden to take concrete steps for NATO bid

Türkiye calls on Sweden to take 'concrete steps' for NATO bid
Ankara concerned as Armenian group disrupts Turkish event in US

Ankara 'concerned' as Armenian group disrupts Turkish event in US
Fidan, Stoltenberg discuss NATO enlargement

Fidan, Stoltenberg discuss NATO enlargement
WORLD Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake

A 10-year-old and his grandmother were killed on Friday when Russian missiles smashed into Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, just hours after another attack left dozens dead at a wake in a nearby village.
ECONOMY World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023

World Bank lifts Türkiye’s growth forecast for 2023

The World Bank has revised its economic growth forecast for Türkiye for this year upward from a previous 3.2 percent to 4.2 percent.
SPORTS Stage set for Tour of Türkiye

Stage set for Tour of Türkiye

The Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) will start on Oct.8 in Alanya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams, with greater enthusiasm on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic.