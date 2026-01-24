US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies

WASHINGTON

The U.S. military will prioritize protecting the homeland and deterring China while providing "more limited" support to allies in Europe and elsewhere, a Pentagon strategy document released on Friday said.

The 2026 National Defense Strategy (NDS) marks a significant departure from past Pentagon policy, both in its emphasis on allies taking on increased burdens with less backing from Washington, and its softer tone on traditional foes China and Russia.

"As U.S. forces focus on homeland defense and the Indo-Pacific, our allies and partners elsewhere will take primary responsibility for their own defense with critical but more limited support from American forces," the strategy said.

The previous NDS — released under President Donald Trump's predecessor Joe Biden — described China as Washington's most consequential challenge and said that Russia posed an "acute threat."

The new document however urges "respectful relations" with Beijing — while making no mention of U.S. ally Taiwan, which China claims as its territory — and describing the threat from Russia as a "persistent but manageable" one affecting NATO's eastern members.

Both the Biden and Trump strategies say homeland defense is important, but their descriptions of the threats facing the U.S. differ significantly.

The Trump administration's NDS takes aim at the past administration for neglecting border security, saying this led to a "flood of illegal aliens" and widespread narcotics trafficking.

"Border security is national security," and the Pentagon "will therefore prioritize efforts to seal our borders, repel forms of invasion, and deport illegal aliens," it said.

'Restore military dominance'

Biden meanwhile focused on China and Russia, saying they posed "more dangerous challenges to security and safety at home" than even the threat of terrorism.

The 2026 NDS also includes no mention of the dangers of climate change — which Biden's administration had identified as an "emerging threat."

Like Trump's national security strategy, which was released last month, the NDS elevates Latin America to the top of the U.S. agenda.

The Pentagon "will restore American military dominance in the Western Hemisphere. We will use it to protect our Homeland and our access to key terrain throughout the region," the NDS said.

The document called that the "Trump Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine," a reference to the declaration two centuries ago by the then-young United States that Latin America was off limits to rival powers.

Since returning to office last year, Trump has repeatedly employed the U.S. military in Latin America, ordering a shocking raid that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, as well as strikes on more than 30 alleged drug-smuggling boats that have killed more than 100 people.

Trump's administration has provided no definitive evidence that the sunken vessels were involved in drug trafficking, and international law experts and rights groups say the strikes likely amount to extrajudicial killings as they have apparently targeted civilians who do not pose an immediate threat to the United States.