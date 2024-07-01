US military raises alert level for Europe bases: Reports

US military raises alert level for Europe bases: Reports

WASHINGTON
US military raises alert level for Europe bases: Reports

The U.S. military has raised the alert level of several bases in Europe to its second-highest level, multiple American media outlets have reported.

The American bases, located across Europe, were raised to the "Charlie" alert level, ABC News and CNN reported, both citing unnamed officials.

One U.S. official stationed in Europe said that such a high alert level has not been seen in at least a decade, indicating an "active-reliable threat," the report said.

That level is ordered when "an incident occurs or intelligence is received indicating some form of terrorist action or targeting against personnel or facilities is likely," the U.S. Army says on its website.

The highest level "Delta" is applied when a terrorist attack has occurred, or one is "imminent."

The U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) did not confirm the status change when contacted by AFP but said: "We remain vigilant."

The Pentagon, meanwhile, said that "due to a combination of factors potentially impacting the safety and security of U.S. service members and their families stationed in the European theater, US European Command is redoubling its efforts to stress vigilance during the summer months."

The U.S. State Department currently advises American citizens in Germany, where the USEUCOM is headquartered, to exercise increased caution due to terrorism.

While no specific threat has been mentioned, European nations have been on heightened alert since gunmen in March killed nearly 150 people outside Moscow, an attack claimed the ISIL terror group.

France has also increased its state of alert ahead of the Paris Olympics, while Germany is currently hosting an international football tournament.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

    Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

  2. New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum

    New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum

  3. IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

    IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

  4. Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units

    Auto sales down 5 percent in June to more than 100,000 units

  5. Tourism Ministry focusing on US market to lure more visitors

    Tourism Ministry focusing on US market to lure more visitors
Recommended
Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report
New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum

New Dutch PM sworn in with mission to curb asylum
Venezuelas Maduro says talks to resume with US

Venezuela's Maduro says talks to resume with US
Hungarys Orban visits Ukraine with aid tensions running high

Hungary's Orban visits Ukraine with aid tensions running high
Chinas Xi arrives in Kazakhstan for state visit, summit

China's Xi arrives in Kazakhstan for state visit, summit
Taliban told to include women in public life at UN talks

Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks
French left, Macron race to prevent far-right takeover

French left, Macron race to prevent far-right takeover
WORLD Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste can reduce hunger for 153 mln people: report

Halving food waste could cut climate-warming emissions and end undernourishment for 153 million people globally, the OECD and the U.N.'s food agency said in a joint report Tuesday.
ECONOMY IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has signed four sustainability-linked loans in the total amount of $250 million to Coca-Cola İçecek (CCI) of Türkiye and its three subsidiaries in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Iraq.

SPORTS Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Advancing to the last 16 following an eventful climax to its group-stage campaign, Türkiye takes on Euro 2024 dark horse Austria in Leipzig on July 2 evening.
﻿