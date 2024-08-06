US judge rules Google is monopoly in key anti-trust case

US judge rules Google is monopoly in key anti-trust case

WASHINGTON
US judge rules Google is monopoly in key anti-trust case

A U.S. judge on Monday handed Google a major legal blow, ruling in a landmark anti-trust case that it has maintained a monopoly with its dominant search engine.

The court decision against a "big tech" giant could alter how the sector operates in future.

District Court Judge Amit Mehta found that Google had a monopoly for search and for text ads through exclusive distribution agreements that made it the "default" option that people were likely to use on devices.

"After having carefully considered and weighed the witness testimony and evidence, the court reaches the following conclusion: Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly," Mehta wrote in his ruling.

The internet behemoth "has a major, largely unseen advantage over its rivals: default distribution," he wrote.

The anti-trust trial pitting U.S. prosecutors and nearly a dozen states against Google ended in May.

"This victory against Google is an historic win for the American people," said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. "No company — no matter how large or influential — is above the law."

Google will appeal the verdict, according to global affairs president Kent Walker.

Walker pointed out that Mehta concludes Google is the industry's highest quality search engine, particularly on mobile devices.

"Given this, and that people are increasingly looking for information in more and more ways, we plan to appeal," Walker said.

"As this process continues, we will remain focused on making products that people find helpful and easy to use."

  Damages? 

It remained to be seen what remedies or damages the judge might order in the case.

In one possible good sign for Google, Mehta concluded in his ruling that the tech titan's violation of the Sherman Act did not have "anticompetitive effects."

"Google's loss in its search antitrust trial could be a huge deal — depending on the remedy," said Emarketer senior analyst Evelyn Mitchell-Wolf.

"A forced divestiture of the search business would sever Alphabet from its largest source of revenue," she added, referring to Google's parent company.

Even losing the option of making exclusive deals to be the default option on browsers, smartphones or computers would hurt Google, according to the analyst.

Google's search business would be hampered as generative artificial intelligence wielded by Microsoft's Bing and OpenAI budding "SearchGPT" ramp up competition.

"The biggest winner from today's ruling isn't consumers or little tech, it's Microsoft," said Chamber of Progress CEO Adam Kovacevich.

"Microsoft has underinvested in search for decades, but today's ruling opens the door to a court mandate of default deals for Bing."

Mitchell-Wolf expected a drawn-out appeals process to delay any immediate effects of the verdict on consumers or advertisers.

The trial was the first time the U.S. Department of Justice has faced a big tech company in court since Microsoft was targeted more than two decades ago over the dominance of its Windows operating system.

Mehta presided over several months of testimony late last year that saw Google CEO Sundar Pichai and other top executives take the stand.

At the heart of the government's case was the massive payments made by Google to Apple and other companies to keep its world-leading search engine as the default on iPhones, web browsers and other products.

Court testimony revealed that these payments reach the tens of billions of dollars every year to keep its prime real estate on Apple hardware or the Safari and Mozilla browsers.

Justice department lawyers argued that Google achieved and perpetuated its dominance — and strangled rivals — through these default deals that also expanded to Samsung and other device makers.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Harris, Walz debut White House ticket, vowing fight for future

Harris, Walz debut White House ticket, vowing 'fight for future'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Harris, Walz debut White House ticket, vowing 'fight for future'

    Harris, Walz debut White House ticket, vowing 'fight for future'

  2. Africa mpox resurgence fuels alarm

    Africa mpox resurgence fuels alarm

  3. Russia says Ukraine opening 'second front' in Africa

    Russia says Ukraine opening 'second front' in Africa

  4. Foreign financing worth $2.5 billion at final phase: Şimşek

    Foreign financing worth $2.5 billion at final phase: Şimşek

  5. Some 99 billion liras allocated from budget for R&D last year

    Some 99 billion liras allocated from budget for R&D last year
Recommended
Foreign financing worth $2.5 billion at final phase: Şimşek

Foreign financing worth $2.5 billion at final phase: Şimşek
Some 99 billion liras allocated from budget for R&D last year

Some 99 billion liras allocated from budget for R&D last year
New terminal to boost Sabiha Gökçen’s capacity to 80 mln passengers

New terminal to boost Sabiha Gökçen’s capacity to 80 mln passengers
Electricity consumption across Türkiye surges in July

Electricity consumption across Türkiye surges in July
All eyes on Central Bank after inflation continues to decline

All eyes on Central Bank after inflation continues to decline
Bank of Japan says it will stick with ultra-loose policies

Bank of Japan says it will stick with ultra-loose policies
Social media platform X sues advertisers over ‘boycott’

Social media platform X sues advertisers over ‘boycott’
WORLD Harris, Walz debut White House ticket, vowing fight for future

Harris, Walz debut White House ticket, vowing 'fight for future'

Kamala Harris made her debut Tuesday with new White House running mate Tim Walz, who unleashed a stinging rebuke of their Republican rival Donald Trump, questioning his commitment to the country and skewering his record in office.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

Türkiye reaches semifinals with victory over China

The Turkish women’s volleyball team achieved a milestone on Aug. 6 by securing their first-ever semifinal berth at the Olympics with a dramatic 3-2 victory over China.
﻿