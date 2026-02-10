US judge drops deportation case against Turkish student

US judge drops deportation case against Turkish student

WASHINGTON
US judge drops deportation case against Turkish student

A U.S. immigration judge terminated removal proceedings on Feb. 9 against Turkish graduate student Rümeysa Öztürk, ending the government’s efforts to deport her nearly a year after she was arrested by U.S. immigration agents.

Öztürk, a Tufts University PhD student in child development, was detained by plainclothes Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in March 2025 in Somerville, Massachusetts after co-authoring a pro-Palestinian opinion piece in a student newspaper.

Her lawyers said the judge found that the Department of Homeland Security lacked legal grounds to remove her from the U.S.

“Today, I breathe a sigh of relief knowing that despite the justice system’s flaws, my case may give hope to those who have also been wronged by the U.S. government,” Öztürk said in a statement.

She added that while the harm she endured could not be undone, the ruling showed “some justice can prevail after all.”

The Trump administration had argued that Öztürk was removable under the Immigration and Nationality Act, claiming her activities posed adverse foreign policy consequences and amounted to support for the Palestinian group Hamas. Öztürk’s lawyers have said the allegations were retaliatory and tied solely to her protected speech.

Öztürk’s separate civil lawsuit challenging her detention remains pending in federal appeals court. She is among several international students targeted in the Trump administration’s crackdown on pro-Palestine campus activists, including Mahmoud Khalil and Mohsen Mahdawi.

The Trump administration has alleged that Öztürk, Khalil and Mahdawi engaged in activities supporting Hamas but has not presented evidence to substantiate the claims.

An unsealed State Department memo revealed last month that U.S. officials had no evidence against Öztürk beyond the article she co-authored for a student magazine, even as officials moved to revoke her student visa.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

    Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

  2. Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

    Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

  3. World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

    World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

  4. Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

    Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

  5. Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes

    Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes
Recommended
Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year
Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say
World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant
Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürleks oath

Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath
Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes

Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes
Iran genuinely wants a deal with US, Fidan says

Iran genuinely wants a deal with US, Fidan says
Erzurum exhibition brings Türkiye’s space mission closer to children

Erzurum exhibition brings Türkiye’s space mission closer to children
WORLD 5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

The Syrian president, interior minister and foreign minister were the targets of five foiled assassination attempts last year, the U.N. chief said in a report on threats posed by the ISIL terrorist organization released on Feb. 11.

ECONOMY Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Türkiye’s free zones are targeting $14 billion in exports this year, driven by rising technology investments, research and development activities, and stronger production capacity, according to Yusuf Kılınç, chairman of the Free Zones Founders and Operators Association (SEBKİDER).

SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿