US jets carry out airstrike in northeast Syria

ANKARA

U.S. warplanes carried out at least one airstrike in Syria's northeast Hasakah region after an incident at a checkpoint where U.S. soldiers killed one regime soldier, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Feb. 12.

Anadolu Agency said that U.S. warplanes hit two of the Syrian regime's military bases in Hasakah.

At least one regime soldier who stopped U.S. soldiers was killed, the news agency cited local sources as saying.

The reported incident marks a rare confrontation involving U.S. and Syria troops in the crowded region where Russian troops are also deployed and is sure to further escalate tensions.