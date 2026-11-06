US, Iran weigh proposals as mediation efforts intensify

TEHRAN

Qatar intensified diplomatic efforts on Nov. 6 to bring Iran and the United States back to the negotiating table, with several draft proposals under discussion to resolve the conflict that has dragged on for eight months.

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Nov. 6 to discuss efforts to end the war.

The call came amid a flurry of diplomatic exchanges involving Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his counterparts across the Gulf, as concerns mounted that Washington could resume military operations following the U.S. midterm elections.

Trump met with his national security advisers on Nov. 5 to discuss Iran, Axios reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

It was his first such meeting since the midterm elections. Following the meeting, Trump told reporters at the White House that he would “soon make a decision on further U.S. actions.”

According to Axios, Qatar also discussed a draft two-day framework with Tehran and Washington.

Under the proposal, the United States would lift its naval blockade and release some of Iran’s frozen assets on the first day, in exchange for allowing International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors access to nuclear facilities damaged during the conflict.

On the second day, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, paving the way for renewed negotiations over its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Iran, meanwhile, was reviewing specific proposals on its nuclear program delivered by mediators. However, the details have not been made public, and neither side has indicated that it has accepted any of the proposals.

Regional diplomats separately told Israeli media that Doha was urging Tehran to make a substantive concession on its nuclear program to help secure an agreement with Trump.

Iran’s top security official Mohsen Rezaei said on Nov. 5, during a visit to Russia, that Tehran had presented Washington with seven conditions for diplomacy.

“We have announced seven conditions to the Americans. As long as they do not implement these seven conditions, we will neither open the Strait of Hormuz nor engage in negotiations,” Rezaei said.

Iran has demanded the lifting of U.S. sanctions, the release of its frozen assets and war reparations, among other conditions. Washington, meanwhile, has insisted that nuclear issues must be included in any initial negotiations.

The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with attacks on Israel and Gulf countries hosting U.S. military bases.

The conflict also spilled over into Lebanon, where Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah exchanged attacks, and later extended to Yemen, with the Iran-backed Houthi group targeting energy facilities, airports and other civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.