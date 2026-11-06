NATO seeks 'just' end to Ukraine war as Trump touts deal involving Europe

BRUSSELS

This handout photograph shows the St. Elizabeth Convent, which was destroyed on November 2 following a Russian strike in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Nov, 5, 2026. (Photo by Andriy Andriyenko / 65th Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces / AFP)

Ukraine's allies are working for a "just and sustainable" end to the war ahead of U.S.-mediated talks next week in Abu Dhabi, NATO said on Nov. 6, after U.S. President Donald Trump touted a deal with Russia involving "all of Europe."

Talks in Brussels on Nov. 5 involving NATO, U.S., Ukrainian and European officials "built on productive discussions in Miami and Oslo and sought to advance a just and sustainable end to the war in Ukraine," an alliance spokeswoman said.

Trump on Nov. 5 predicted a "very big" deal with Russia involving not only the Ukraine war but "all of Europe," in remarks that will fuel fears on the continent of a pivot towards the Kremlin.

Jared Kushner, the president's envoy and son-in-law, said the United States was working on "a broader European security architecture that can help establish the conditions for lasting peace."

Kushner, who participated in the Brussels talks via videolink, said that Washington's "objective is to develop practical arrangements that address the security concerns of all sides."

"We are exploring five principal goals: permanent security consultations, reliable crisis communications, greater military transparency, reciprocal measures to reduce escalation risks, and an enduring framework for long-term European security and stability," he posted online.

He insisted that "any arrangements must fully respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independent decision-making of every nation" and said NATO would "remain central to European collective defense."

The U.S. push will rattle Washington's European allies, who have long rejected Moscow's desire to rewrite the European security architecture.

Before launching the war in Ukraine in 2022, the Kremlin delivered an ultimatum to NATO which included a demand that the alliance's troops be withdrawn from eastern Europe.

That was rejected by the Western military alliance.

Europe has meanwhile been seeking to play a bigger role in the US-led push to end the fighting.

Kushner said that Washington will "consult closely with our European partners on the sidelines" of the Abu Dhabi talks and "if progress is made, aim to move toward a broader multilateral format with their direct participation."

The death toll in Russian strike on Nov. 2 on a southern Ukrainian village rose to 50 people, Ukrainian authorities said on Nov. 5, making the attack one of the deadliest in more than four-and-a-half years of war.

Kiev said Russia hit a former school building in the frontline village of Komyshuvakha as civilians gathered for weekly humanitarian aid distributions.

It said 8 more bodies were pulled out from under the rubble during search operations, which are still ongoing, four days after the attacks.

The U.N.’s human rights mission in Ukraine slammed the attack this week, saying the strike likely violated international law.