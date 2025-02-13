US intel warns of potential Israeli strike on Iran by mid-year: Report

US intel warns of potential Israeli strike on Iran by mid-year: Report

WASHINGTON
US intel warns of potential Israeli strike on Iran by mid-year: Report

U.S. intelligence officials warned that Israel is likely to launch a preemptive strike on Iran’s nuclear program by midyear, aiming to exploit Iran’s perceived weakness, according to multiple intelligence reports, according to The Washington Post.

Intelligence assessments from the former Biden administration and the current Trump administration suggest that such an attack would delay Iran's nuclear program by only weeks or months, while greatly escalating regional tensions and increasing the risk of a broader conflict, the U.S. daily reported.

White House National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes told The Washington Post that President Donald Trump "will not permit Iran to get a nuclear weapon" and emphasized that while Trump prefers a peaceful resolution with Iran, he will not wait indefinitely for negotiations.

The most detailed intelligence assessment, issued early January by the Joint Chiefs of Staff's intelligence directorate and the Defense Intelligence Agency, warned that Israel is likely planning an attack on Iran’s Fordow and Natanz nuclear sites, the report added.

Current and former U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence said Israel believes its October 2024 bombing of Iran weakened the country’s air defenses, making it vulnerable to another strike.

On the same day, the Wall Street Journal also released a report citing the same intention by Tel Aviv.

In a Fox News interview aired earlier this week, Trump said he would prefer to reach a deal with Iran to prevent it from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

In January, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced that Iran, Britain, France and Germany met in Geneva to discuss reviving nuclear negotiations.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan discusses Syria, Gaza, Ukraine with US counterpart in Munich

Fidan discusses Syria, Gaza, Ukraine with US counterpart in Munich
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan discusses Syria, Gaza, Ukraine with US counterpart in Munich

    Fidan discusses Syria, Gaza, Ukraine with US counterpart in Munich

  2. 'New sheriff in town', Vance tells Europe

    'New sheriff in town', Vance tells Europe

  3. Communications chief calls for cultural originality

    Communications chief calls for cultural originality

  4. Greece plans to offer financial support for border village settlement

    Greece plans to offer financial support for border village settlement

  5. CHP to unveil presidential primary candidates on Feb 22

    CHP to unveil presidential primary candidates on Feb 22
Recommended
Greece plans to offer financial support for border village settlement

Greece plans to offer financial support for border village settlement
Syria’s crucial national talks to exclude YPG

Syria’s crucial national talks to exclude YPG
Hamas confirms to free three Israeli hostages in total Saturday

Hamas confirms to free three Israeli hostages in total Saturday
Iranian foreign minister to visit Oman for regional conference

Iranian foreign minister to visit Oman for regional conference
Zelensky says visiting Türkiye soon

Zelensky says visiting Türkiye soon
Afghan arrested after car ramming attack wounds 30 in Germany

Afghan arrested after car ramming 'attack' wounds 30 in Germany
Hamas expected to name Israeli hostages it will free this weekend

Hamas expected to name Israeli hostages it will free this weekend
WORLD Greece plans to offer financial support for border village settlement

Greece plans to offer financial support for border village settlement

Greece is set to provide financial incentives to its citizens who decide to settle in villages along the Evros River, which delineates the border with Türkiye, according to a proposed legislative measure.

ECONOMY Housing market sees 40 pct increase in sales in January

Housing market sees 40 pct increase in sales in January

The housing market saw another double-digit annual increase in sales last month, with mortgage-financed sales soaring 183 percent, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Feb. 14.  
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿