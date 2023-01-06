US House adjourns with no new speaker for third day

WASHINGTON
The Republican-led US House of Representatives remained locked in a damaging stalemate Thursday as it was forced to adjourn after failing to elect a speaker for a third straight day.

Top Republican Kevin McCarthy is the party's favorite to lead the lower chamber of Congress, but he has been blocked by conservative hardliners for 11 votes in a row since the House returned for its new term this week.

The chamber will reconvene at noon (1700 GMT) Friday.

Prince Harry says his brother William physically attacked him during a ferocious argument — one of many startling allegations in a new memoir that includes revelations about the estranged royal's drug-taking, first sexual encounter and role in killing people during his military service in Afghanistan.

ECONOMY Automotive industry targets $34 billion in exports this year

Automotive industry targets $34 billion in exports this year

Türkiye’s automotive industry aims to generate $34 billion in export revenues this year, the Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB) has said.
SPORTS Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

Nonswimmer sailing athlete bags gold medal

A girl who was chosen as a sailing candidate when she was only 8 years old and did not even know how to swim has brought Türkiye the world championship at the age of 15 in the optimist branch.