US House adjourns with no new speaker for third day

WASHINGTON

The Republican-led US House of Representatives remained locked in a damaging stalemate Thursday as it was forced to adjourn after failing to elect a speaker for a third straight day.

Top Republican Kevin McCarthy is the party's favorite to lead the lower chamber of Congress, but he has been blocked by conservative hardliners for 11 votes in a row since the House returned for its new term this week.

The chamber will reconvene at noon (1700 GMT) Friday.