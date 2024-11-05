US gives Israel 'fail' grade on Gaza aid ahead of deadline

WASHINGTON

The Biden administration is stepping up criticism of Israel for not doing enough to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza as a 30-day deadline looms for Israeli officials to meet certain requirements or risk potential restrictions on military assistance.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller on Nov. 4 gave Israel a “fail” grade in terms of meeting the conditions for an improvement in aid deliveries to Gaza laid out in a letter last month to senior Israeli officials from Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

He said there were still roughly nine days until the deadline expires, but that limited progress so far has been insufficient.

“As of today, the situation has not significantly turned around,” Miller told reporters.

“We have seen an increase in some measurements. But if you look at the stipulated recommendations in the letter — those have not been met.”

When pressed on what consequences Israel will face at the conclusion of the 30-day period outlined in the letter, Miller refused to respond, saying: “I do not know what the factual situation that we will face in that period will be.”

In the letter on Oct. 13, the U.S. urged Israel to improve Gaza's humanitarian conditions within 30 days or risk U.S. military aid.

On the same day, the U.S. top diplomat urged Israel to increase and sustain humanitarian aid across Gaza.

In phone call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Blinken "reviewed actions Israel has taken to date and urged further actions to substantially increase and sustain humanitarian aid, including food, medicine and other essential supplies, to civilians across all of Gaza,” State Miller said in a statement.

Blinken emphasized the importance of "ending the war in Gaza and bringing all of the hostages home, as well as charting a path forward in the post-conflict period that allows the Palestinian population in Gaza to rebuild their lives and advances governance, security and reconstruction," he added.

In the Gaza Strip, Israeli strikes killed at least 30 people overnight, according to Palestinian health officials.

Strikes early yesterday killed 10 people in the Gaza Strip, including four children and two women. Another strike on the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya killed at least 20 people , including eight women and six children.