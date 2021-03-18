US ‘following events’ in Turkey after HDP MP’s seat revoked

  • March 18 2021 09:16:00

US ‘following events’ in Turkey after HDP MP’s seat revoked

WASHINGTON- Anadolu Agency
US ‘following events’ in Turkey after HDP MP’s seat revoked

The U.S. said on March 17 that it is “closely following events” in Turkey, where the parliament revoked the seat of a lawmaker from the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

“The United States is closely following events in Turkey, including troubling moves on March 17 to strip a Member of Parliament, Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu of his parliamentary seat,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

The action came in light of a court ruling on Gergerlioğlu.

On Feb. 19, Turkey's Supreme Court of Appeals, also called the Court of Cassation, approved the ruling on Gergerlioğlu, who was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for spreading propaganda for the PKK terrorist group.

Following the loss of Gergerlioğlu's seat, the HDP now holds 55 seats in parliament.

“We are also monitoring the initiation of efforts to dissolve the Peoples’ Democratic Party, a decision that would unduly subvert the will of Turkish voters, further undermine democracy in Turkey, and deny millions of Turkish citizens their chosen representation,” Price said.

Price said the US is calling on the Turkish government “to respect freedom of expression in line with protections in the Turkish constitution and with Turkey’s international obligations.”

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

    'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

  2. US ‘following events’ in Turkey after HDP MP’s seat revoked

    US ‘following events’ in Turkey after HDP MP’s seat revoked

  3. Surge in COVID-19 cases pushes Istanbul to high-risk category

    Surge in COVID-19 cases pushes Istanbul to high-risk category

  4. Turkey to receive 4.5 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine this month

    Turkey to receive 4.5 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine this month

  5. Turkish prosecutor files indictment for dissolution of HDP

    Turkish prosecutor files indictment for dissolution of HDP
Recommended
Turkish president receives Kazakh foreign minister

Turkish president receives Kazakh foreign minister
Greek FM due in Ankara on April 14: Çavuşoğlu

Greek FM due in Ankara on April 14: Çavuşoğlu
Turkey, Greece hold 62nd round of talks in Athens

Turkey, Greece hold 62nd round of talks in Athens
Turkeys new envoy aims to advance relations with US

Turkey's new envoy aims to advance relations with US
Egyptian people do not conflict with Turkey, Erdoğan says

Egyptian people do not conflict with Turkey, Erdoğan says
EU should act sincerely for progress in ties: Turkish FM

EU should act 'sincerely' for progress in ties: Turkish FM
WORLD Dutch PM claims win in COVID-dominated vote

Dutch PM claims win in COVID-dominated vote

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte claimed an "overwhelming" victory in elections on March 17, vowing to use his fourth term in office to rebuild the country after the coronavirus pandemic.
ECONOMY Turkeys assets abroad total $246.3 bln in January

Turkey's assets abroad total $246.3 bln in January

Turkey's external assets reached $246.3 billion as of this January, a decline of 2.3% from the end of last year, the Turkish Central Bank data showed on March 18. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş move to Turkish Cup final with extra time goal

Beşiktaş move to Turkish Cup final with extra time goal

Beşiktaş qualified for the Ziraat Turkish Cup final after defeating Medipol Başakşehir 3-2 in a semifinal clash on March 16. 