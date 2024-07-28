US Fed could open the door to a September rate cut this week

US Fed could open the door to a September rate cut this week

WASHINGTON
US Fed could open the door to a September rate cut this week

The U.S. Federal Reserve may signal this week that interest rate cuts are on the way, although it is widely expected to remain on pause until its next rate decision in September.

Fed officials have been wary of cutting rates too soon and accidentally reigniting inflation.

Most analysts and traders do not expect the Fed to start cutting rates in July, even with recent data indicating that inflation continues to slow toward the U.S. central bank's long-term target of two percent, while economic growth remains strong and the labor market is coming into better balance.

"Clearly the ongoing disinflation process is occurring," Citi global chief economist Nathan Sheets told AFP. "And that is very encouraging for the Fed."

But the U.S. central bank "still has time to start its cutting cycle," he added.

The Fed has held its key lending rate at the current range between 5.25 and 5.5 percent for the past year as it has sought to dampen demand in the world's biggest economy and bring inflation back down to target.

While most analysts now broadly expect the first rate cut to come in September, there are still some who are taking a more cautious view of the U.S. economy.

"The Fed is optimistic that cuts are likely in the near-term, but we do not think it is willing to signal September is a done deal," Bank of America economists wrote in a recent note to clients, adding they still expect the first cut to come only in December.

Futures traders are now completely convinced that the first rate cut will come by mid-September, assigning a probability of 100 percent that the Fed will have cut rates by at least a quarter percentage-point by then, according to data from CME Group.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase
LATEST NEWS

  1. Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

    Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

  2. Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

    Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

  3. Australia PM replaces immigration, national security ministers

    Australia PM replaces immigration, national security ministers

  4. Zelensky visits eastern frontline Kharkiv region

    Zelensky visits eastern frontline Kharkiv region

  5. Fiber optic cables targeted in new infrastructure attack in France

    Fiber optic cables targeted in new infrastructure attack in France
Recommended
Ethiopia currency slides as Central Bank eases forex curbs

Ethiopia currency slides as Central Bank eases forex curbs
Airbus and Boeing supremacy secure despite turbulence

Airbus and Boeing supremacy secure despite turbulence
Indonesia president says everything in progress at new capital

Indonesia president says 'everything in progress' at new capital
TotalEnergies withdraws from two South African gas fields

TotalEnergies withdraws from two South African gas fields
Türkiye aims to increase its share to 1.5 pct in global FDI flows by 2028

Türkiye aims to increase its share to 1.5 pct in global FDI flows by 2028
Tax authorities keep close eye on large companies

Tax authorities keep close eye on large companies
Türkiye ramping up efforts to become high-tech center

Türkiye ramping up efforts to become high-tech center
WORLD Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

Palestinians fled the two refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip on Monday after the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders, with The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees saying that 86 percent of Gaza is currently under such orders.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Turkish women claim comeback win against Dutch in Olympic opener

Turkish women claim comeback win against Dutch in Olympic opener

Turkish national women’s volleyball team came from two sets behind on July 29 to beat the Netherlands 3-2 (19-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-13) to win its first match at the Paris Olympics.
﻿