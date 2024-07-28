US Fed could open the door to a September rate cut this week

WASHINGTON

The U.S. Federal Reserve may signal this week that interest rate cuts are on the way, although it is widely expected to remain on pause until its next rate decision in September.

Fed officials have been wary of cutting rates too soon and accidentally reigniting inflation.

Most analysts and traders do not expect the Fed to start cutting rates in July, even with recent data indicating that inflation continues to slow toward the U.S. central bank's long-term target of two percent, while economic growth remains strong and the labor market is coming into better balance.

"Clearly the ongoing disinflation process is occurring," Citi global chief economist Nathan Sheets told AFP. "And that is very encouraging for the Fed."

But the U.S. central bank "still has time to start its cutting cycle," he added.

The Fed has held its key lending rate at the current range between 5.25 and 5.5 percent for the past year as it has sought to dampen demand in the world's biggest economy and bring inflation back down to target.

While most analysts now broadly expect the first rate cut to come in September, there are still some who are taking a more cautious view of the U.S. economy.

"The Fed is optimistic that cuts are likely in the near-term, but we do not think it is willing to signal September is a done deal," Bank of America economists wrote in a recent note to clients, adding they still expect the first cut to come only in December.

Futures traders are now completely convinced that the first rate cut will come by mid-September, assigning a probability of 100 percent that the Fed will have cut rates by at least a quarter percentage-point by then, according to data from CME Group.