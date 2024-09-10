US expects 'transparent' disclosure from Israel on Turkish-American activist's death

WASHINGTON

The United States urged Israel on Monday to conduct a "swift, thorough, and transparent investigation" into the death of Turkish-American activist Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed in the occupied West Bank.

The U.S. is calling for Israel to publicly release their findings regarding the incident.

“Our understanding is that our partners in Israel are looking into the circumstances of what happened, and we expect them to make their findings public, and whatever those findings are, (we) expect them to be thorough and transparent,” State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel stated.

Patel described the death of an American citizen as “heartbreaking,” “troubling,” and “tragic,” but refrained from condemning Israel, while noting that the situation in the West Bank “is still being determined and adjudicated.”

Eygi, 26, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Türkiye, was fatally shot by Israeli forces during a protest against illegal Israeli settlements in Beita, part of the Nablus district. Witnesses reported that Israeli soldiers used live fire on demonstrators protesting the illegal settlements on Mount Sbeih. Despite standing away from the main protest area, Eygi was shot, and although rushed to a hospital, she could not be saved.

The Israeli military acknowledged the firing, claiming it targeted a "main instigator of violent activity" perceived as a threat. This assertion has been disputed by both witnesses and the International Solidarity Movement (ISM), with which Eygi was volunteering to support Palestinian farmers.

The international community, including Türkiye and the United Nations, has condemned the killing, with the death sparking outrage and calls for accountability.

Eygi’s body is expected to be transported to Türkiye.

Originally from Antalya, Türkiye, Eygi graduated from the University of Washington in June, with studies in psychology and Middle Eastern languages and cultures. The activist arrived in the West Bank to volunteer with the ISM.

Eygi's family has called on the Biden administration for an independent investigation into her death. They released a statement emphasizing the need for accountability, stating, "A U.S. citizen, Ayşenur was peacefully standing for justice when she was killed by a bullet that video shows came from an Israeli military shooter. We welcome the White House's statement of condolences, but given the circumstances of Ayşenur's killing, an Israeli investigation is not adequate."

"We call on President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Secretary of State Blinken to order an independent investigation into the unlawful killing of a U.S. citizen and to ensure full accountability for the guilty parties."

When asked ny Anadolu Agency if the U.S. supports the family’s call for an independent investigation, Patel reiterated that "We expect Israel to make their findings public. We expect those findings to be shared transparently and as thoroughly and as soon as possible," noting that any additional steps would depend on the investigation's conclusions.