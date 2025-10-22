US defends truce and vows to disarm Hamas

US defends truce and vows to disarm Hamas

JERUSALEM
US defends truce and vows to disarm Hamas

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Oct. 22 that the United States and allies face a tough task disarming Hamas and building a peaceful future for Gaza, as Washington sought to reassure Israel over the next steps in its ambitious ceasefire deal.

Vance met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the second day of a trip to Israel, part of a diplomatic blitz in support of the plan to end the fighting, recover hostages and, eventually, rebuild the devastated Palestinian territory.

"We have a very, very tough task ahead of us, which is to disarm Hamas but rebuild Gaza, to make life better for the people of Gaza, but also to ensure that Hamas is no longer a threat to our friends in Israel," Vance said.

Washington's top diplomat, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is due in Israel on Oct. 23 and will meet Netanyahu on Oct. 24, an Israeli government spokeswoman said.

Vance had kicked off the three-day visit on Oct. 21 by opening the Civil-Military Coordination Centre (CMCC) in southwest Israel, where U.S. and allied troops will work with Israeli forces to monitor the truce and oversee aid to Gaza.

"A lot of our Israeli friends are working together with a lot of Americans to actually mediate this entire ceasefire process, to get some of the critical infrastructure off the ground," Vance said, after talks with Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

Vance pointed to the "international security force" as one of the bodies that would have to be set up.

Under U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point plan, this military mission would keep the peace in Gaza as Israel withdraws.

Several U.S. allies from the Arab and Muslim world are considering joining the force, but no U.S. troops would be on the ground inside Gaza, instead coordinating from the CMCC in Kiryat Gat, Israel.

 

Despite an eruption of violence on Oct. 19, when two soldiers were killed and Israel responded with a deadly wave of air strikes, Vance expressed "great optimism" on Oct. 21 that the ceasefire would hold.

The Israeli premier, who has been criticised by some domestic opponents for accepting the U.S.-backed ceasefire before Hamas was fully destroyed, defended the deal.

"We've been able to do two things. Put the knife up to Hamas's throat. That was the military effort guided by Israel," Netanyahu said.

"And the other effort was to isolate Hamas and the Arab and Muslim world, which I think the president did brilliantly with his team. So those two things produced the hostages," he said.

Vance also championed the Gaza deal's role as a "critical piece in unlocking the Abraham Accords," a Trump administration plan to normalise relations between Israel and the Arab world.

As Vance met the Israelis, the International Court of Justice in The Hague issued an "advisory opinion" reminding Israel of its responsibility to provide Palestinians with the basic needs essential to survival and to permit UN agencies to operate in Gaza.

Israel rejected the ruling, and foreign ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein branded it "yet another political attempt to impose political measures against Israel under the guise of 'International Law.'"

Despite the weekend's violence, Hamas has continued to hand over the remains of deceased hostages in small numbers as part of the ceasefire deal, and Palestinians have welcomed the truce, their cities lying in ruins.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

    Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

  2. Putin says US sanctions 'serious' but won't significantly hit economy

    Putin says US sanctions 'serious' but won't significantly hit economy

  3. Parliament elects five new members to Court of Accounts

    Parliament elects five new members to Court of Accounts

  4. Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group

    Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group

  5. Istanbul to tighten rules for aggressive sellers

    Istanbul to tighten rules for aggressive sellers
Recommended
Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea
Putin says US sanctions serious but wont significantly hit economy

Putin says US sanctions 'serious' but won't significantly hit economy
Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group

Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group
UK small boat migrant arrivals this year exceed total for 2024

UK small boat migrant arrivals this year exceed total for 2024
New Japan PM to advance defense spending target

New Japan PM to advance defense spending target
Zelensky hails Trump sanctions on Russia as strong message

Zelensky hails Trump sanctions on Russia as 'strong' message
King Charles, Pope Leo pray together in historic first

King Charles, Pope Leo pray together in historic first
WORLD Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week as he wraps up a nearly one-week tour of Asia, the White House confirmed Thursday.
ECONOMY Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 39.5 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 39.5 percent

The Turkish Central Bank on Oct. 23 lowered its policy rate by 100 basis points, matching market forecasts.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿