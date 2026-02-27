Turkish pop star Edis detained in high-profile drug probe

ISTANBUL

Turkish authorities have detained pop star Edis Görgülü as part of a wide-ranging investigation into alleged drug-related crimes involving celebrities, local media reported on Feb. 27.

Görgülü, who had previously stated that he was abroad at the time a warrant was issued by the Istanbul chief public prosecutor’s office, was detained by police upon his return to Türkiye at an airport in Istanbul.

Before his detention, Görgülü addressed the allegations in a statement shared on social media, saying he had cut short a long-planned vacation to return to Türkiye voluntarily.

He denied all accusations, stating that he had no connection to the alleged crimes and was prepared to fully cooperate with official procedures.

The investigation targeting public figures began in October last year and has since expanded through multiple operations.

Since the launch of the probe, 26 people have been formally arrested.

Among them is former national footballer Ümit Karan, who is currently in detention and has applied to benefit from Türkiye’s “effective remorse” provisions.