Iran urges US to drop 'excessive demands' to reach deal

Iran urges US to drop 'excessive demands' to reach deal

TEHRAN
Iran urges US to drop excessive demands to reach deal

- A cyclist rides past an anti-US billboard installed on a building along a street in Tehran on Feb. 26, 2026.

Iran said on Feb. 27 that in order to reach a deal, the United States will have to drop its "excessive demands,” tempering the optimism expressed after talks seen as a last-ditch bid to avert war.

The Oman-mediated talks follow repeated threats from President Donald Trump to strike Iran, and with the United States conducting its biggest military build-up in the region in decades.

Without specifying what demands he was referring to, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Feb. 27 told his Egyptian counterpart that "success in this path requires seriousness and realism from the other side and avoidance of any miscalculation and excessive demands.”

Following the talks in Geneva on Feb. 26, Araghchi told state TV that the negotiations "made very good progress and entered into the elements of an agreement very seriously, both in the nuclear field and in the sanctions field.”

He said the next round would take place in "perhaps less than a week,” with technical talks at the U.N.'s nuclear agency to begin in Vienna on March 2.

Araghchi, in a post on X, called the latest round of talks "the most intense so far.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Israel on Feb. 27 announced the State Department has authorized non-emergency personnel and the family members of those stationed in Israel to leave the country due to “safety risks.”

A powerful Iran-backed Iraqi armed group also told its fighters to prepare for the scenario of a long war in neighboring Iran should the United States launch strikes.

Kataeb Hezbollah warned the U.S. on Feb. 26 of "immense losses" were it to start a war in the region, while a commander in an armed faction told AFP his group was "highly likely" to intervene in case of strikes.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 19 gave Iran 15 days to reach a deal, and while Iran has insisted the discussions focus solely on its nuclear program, the U.S. wants Tehran's missile program and its support for militant groups curtailed.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Feb. 26 that Trump's negotiating team would demand that Iran dismantle its three main nuclear sites and hand over all its remaining enriched uranium to the United States.

Trump said in his State of the Union address that Iran had "already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas, and they're working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America.”

He also accused Iran of "pursuing sinister nuclear ambitions,” though Tehran has always insisted its program is for civilian purposes.

The accusations were delivered in the same forum in which then-president George W. Bush laid out the case for the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal

EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal

    EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal

  2. Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

    Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

  3. Erdoğan calls on youth to lead Türkiye’s future

    Erdoğan calls on youth to lead Türkiye’s future

  4. Turkish pop star Edis detained in high-profile drug probe

    Turkish pop star Edis detained in high-profile drug probe

  5. Istanbul court orders release of 7 defendants in bid-rigging trial

    Istanbul court orders release of 7 defendants in bid-rigging trial
Recommended
US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks
US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: Gallup poll

US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: Gallup poll
Syria gov’t swap dozens of detainees with Druze factions

Syria gov’t swap dozens of detainees with Druze factions
UK Labour party loses parliamentary seat to left-wing Greens

UK Labour party loses parliamentary seat to left-wing Greens
Zelensky says next Russia meeting soon after Geneva talks end

Zelensky says next Russia meeting soon after Geneva talks end
Gaza civil defense says Israeli strikes kill at least 5

Gaza civil defense says Israeli strikes kill at least 5
WORLD US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem announced on Friday it was allowing non-emergency government personnel and family members to leave Israel "due to safety risks," adding that people who wished to leave should do so while flights were still available.
ECONOMY EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal

EU will provisionally apply contested South America trade deal

The European Union will implement a mammoth trade deal with the South American Mercosur bloc while waiting for a top court's ruling on its legality, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.
SPORTS Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray faces Liverpool in Champions League last 16

Galatasaray will face Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16, with the Turkish champions hosting the first leg in Istanbul before traveling to Anfield for the return.
﻿