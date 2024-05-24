US data deal blow to rate cut hopes

US data deal blow to rate cut hopes

LONDON
US data deal blow to rate cut hopes

Markets fell in Asia and Europe on May 23 , tracking a sell-off on Wall Street sparked by a string of better-than-expected U.S. data that added to worries the Federal Reserve will hold off on cutting interest rates this year.

A weeks-long rally in equities has petered out in the past few days on profit-taking and as central bank officials pushed back against bets on an early reduction.

Confidence was dealt a further blow as a closely watched gauge of the services sector showed activity rose at its fastest pace in a year, while the factory sector also beat forecasts.

Meanwhile, fewer people than estimated made unemployment claims, suggesting the labour market remains tight.

The readings indicated the world's top economy was still in rude health, quelling the excitement sparked by last week's news that the consumer price index slowed in April after three months of topping forecasts.

"The data erase some of the cooling signals in recent outcomes and contrast the month-long run of broader U.S. data tending to surprise on the soft side," said Taylor Nugent of National Australia Bank.

The figures came after minutes from the Fed's May policy decision showed decision-makers wanted to keep borrowing costs elevated until they are confident prices are under control, while some even said they were willing to hike again.

FHN Financial's Chris Low said: "The minutes are a reminder that while the Fed does not see another rate hike as likely, and certainly does not see it as a base-case, it will not rule out hikes if inflation does not behave."

"It appears that markets are in the 'good [economic] news is bad market news' mode as they fret [over a] 'higher for longer' Fed," said Vishnu Varathan, of Mizuho Bank.

stock,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide
LATEST NEWS

  1. More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

    More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

  2. Israel strikes Rafah after top UN court orders it to halt offensive

    Israel strikes Rafah after top UN court orders it to halt offensive

  3. G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine

    G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine

  4. Spanish police recover stolen Francis Bacon painting

    Spanish police recover stolen Francis Bacon painting

  5. Roman Bath protected by glass terrace

    Roman Bath protected by glass terrace
Recommended
Türkiye welcomed over 10 mln foreign tourists in 4 months

Türkiye welcomed over 10 mln foreign tourists in 4 months
Tight monetary policy to continue: Karahan

Tight monetary policy to continue: Karahan
‘Construction sector makes weak start to second quarter’

‘Construction sector makes weak start to second quarter’
Japan inflation slows to 2.2 percent in April

Japan inflation slows to 2.2 percent in April
With little to buy, Cubans abroad send home food, not money

With little to buy, Cubans abroad send home food, not money
One out of three Lebanese poverty-stricken: World Bank

One out of three Lebanese poverty-stricken: World Bank
WORLD More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

Rescue teams arrived at the site of a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea's remote highlands Saturday, helping villagers search for hundreds of people feared dead under towering mounds of rubble and mud.
ECONOMY US data deal blow to rate cut hopes

US data deal blow to rate cut hopes

Markets fell in Asia and Europe on May 23 , tracking a sell-off on Wall Street sparked by a string of better-than-expected U.S. data that added to worries the Federal Reserve will hold off on cutting interest rates this year.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿