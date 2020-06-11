US consulate employee convicted of terror links

  • June 11 2020 16:55:28

US consulate employee convicted of terror links

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
US consulate employee convicted of terror links

A Turkish employee of the U.S. consulate general in Istanbul was found guilty on June 11 of assisting an armed terrorist organization.

An Istanbul Court sentenced Metin Topuz to eight years and nine months in prison on charges of helping FETÖ, the terror group behind a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

According to the indictment, Topuz had been accused of having contacts with Zekeriya Öz, a key FETÖ fugitive, as well as former police chiefs and soldiers affiliated with the terrorist group and helping them in their activities.

He was also accused of four other different crimes, such as attempting to topple the Turkish government and espionage, but was acquitted of these due to lack of evidence.

The court ruled for the continuation of his detention.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the July 15, 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

us consulate,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to reopen all tourism facilities as of July: Minister

    Turkey to reopen all tourism facilities as of July: Minister

  2. Turkey resumes int’l flights after ending almost three-month ban

    Turkey resumes int’l flights after ending almost three-month ban

  3. Flights between Turkey, UK to resume as of June 11

    Flights between Turkey, UK to resume as of June 11

  4. Turkish Parliament ratifies bill increasing powers of ‘night watchmen’

    Turkish Parliament ratifies bill increasing powers of ‘night watchmen’

  5. Virus cases on the decline in Istanbul, İzmir: Minister

    Virus cases on the decline in Istanbul, İzmir: Minister
Recommended
Turkish national athlete stranded in Mexico amid Tropical Storm Cristobal

Turkish national athlete stranded in Mexico amid Tropical Storm Cristobal
Senegalese workers replace Georgians in tea gardens due to pandemic restrictions

Senegalese workers replace Georgians in tea gardens due to pandemic restrictions
Turkey resumes int’l flights after ending almost three-month ban

Turkey resumes int’l flights after ending almost three-month ban
Turkey sends aid to Afghanistan to back COVID-19 fight

Turkey sends aid to Afghanistan to back COVID-19 fight
Trilateral online summit for Idlib on agenda: Turkish FM

Trilateral online summit for Idlib on agenda: Turkish FM
Suspects detained over alleged Syria terror links

Suspects detained over alleged Syria terror links

WORLD US tops two million coronavirus cases

US tops two million coronavirus cases

The coronavirus has infected nearly two million people overall in the United States, and in the past 24 hours has caused 1,082 fatalities in the country, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University on June 10.  

ECONOMY Turkish investment funds hit record level of $22 bln

Turkish investment funds hit record level of $22 bln

The volume of mutual funds in Turkey reached 150 billion Turkish Liras, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says, adding that 3.1 million investors have trust in them
SPORTS Süper Lig title race resumes after three-month pandemic break

Süper Lig title race resumes after three-month pandemic break

The Turkish Süper Lig competition is set to resume behind closed doors following an almost three-month break due the coronavirus pandemic.