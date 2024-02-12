US Congress deadline for objection to F-16 sale to Türkiye expires

US Congress deadline for objection to F-16 sale to Türkiye expires

WASHINGTON
US Congress deadline for objection to F-16 sale to Türkiye expires

The U.S. Congress has given its final approval for the sale of 40 new F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye under a $23 billion deal as the 15-day objection period concluded on Feb. 10.

The approval follows the official notification from the Biden administration to Congress on Jan. 26.

During the review period, the sole objection raised by Senator Rand Paul aimed at blocking the sale, was brought to the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee. Despite this, the critical aspect of garnering additional support within the committee to advance the bill was highlighted by Turkish officials.

Former chairman Bob Menendez had expressed opposition to the sale, but his successor, Ben Cardin, openly approved it, contributing to the smooth progression of the deal, observers say. The absence of objections from the relevant committee in the House of Representatives further facilitated the process.

Under the agreed-upon deal, Türkiye is set to receive 40 new F-16s and upgrades to 79 of its existing fleet.

U.S. ambassador to Ankara, Jeff Flake, praised Congress' approval, stating that it was a "great step forward."

"Türkiye's F-16 fleet is critical to NATO’s strength, ensuring future interoperability among Allies,” he said.

The Biden administration's notification came after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed off on Sweden's accession to NATO – a development that caps off more than a year of negotiations.

The formal endorsement of Sweden's membership by the Turkish parliament and Erdoğan's subsequent decree were published in Türkiye's official gazette on Jan. 25, marking the conclusion of the ratification process within the country.

Erdoğan has long tied the ratification to Türkiye's aspiration to procure F-16 fighter jets from the United States. The president also called on Canada and other NATO allies to lift arms embargoes imposed on Türkiye.

Türkiye's pursuit of new fighter jets followed its expulsion from the U.S.-led F-35 joint strike fighter program in 2019 over its decision to acquire an advanced Russian missile defense system.

Sweden, along with Finland, abandoned its traditional position of military nonalignment to seek protection under NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Finland joined the alliance in April, becoming NATO’s 31st member after Türkiye ratified the Nordic country’s bid.

However, Ankara held out on approving Sweden's bid, accusing the country of being too lenient toward terror groups. Türkiye had also been angered by a series of demonstrations by supporters of the PKK in Sweden, as well as Quran-burning protests.

The Swedish government responded by tightening its anti-terrorism legislation and taking some other security steps.

US, F16,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Biden slams Trumps appalling and dangerous NATO comments

Biden slams Trump's 'appalling and dangerous' NATO comments
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden slams Trump's 'appalling and dangerous' NATO comments

    Biden slams Trump's 'appalling and dangerous' NATO comments

  2. Ukraine aid package clears key procedural vote in US Senate

    Ukraine aid package clears key procedural vote in US Senate

  3. Beyonce, Swift command conversation as Usher helms halftime

    Beyonce, Swift command conversation as Usher helms halftime

  4. Hamas warns Israeli invasion of Rafah will 'torpedo' hostage talks as strikes continue

    Hamas warns Israeli invasion of Rafah will 'torpedo' hostage talks as strikes continue

  5. N Korea tests new rocket launcher control system

    N Korea tests new rocket launcher control system
Recommended
Türkiye to make statement before ICJ regarding Israel

Türkiye to make statement before ICJ regarding Israel
Ankara expects fair report from new Cyprus envoy

Ankara expects fair report from new Cyprus envoy
Türkiye, Somalia sign defense cooperation deal

Türkiye, Somalia sign defense cooperation deal
Erdoğan vows struggle until independent Palestinian state

Erdoğan vows struggle until independent Palestinian state
UN Cyprus envoy in Ankara for talks with Turkish top diplomat

UN Cyprus envoy in Ankara for talks with Turkish top diplomat
Türkiye expects no hurdles in F-16 approval despite objection

Türkiye 'expects no hurdles' in F-16 approval despite objection
WORLD Biden slams Trumps appalling and dangerous NATO comments

Biden slams Trump's 'appalling and dangerous' NATO comments

U.S. President Joe Biden slammed as "appalling and dangerous" comments by Donald Trump downplaying his commitment to NATO, warning Sunday that the former president intends to give Russian leader Vladimir Putin "a greenlight for more war and violence."

ECONOMY Valentine’s Day expected to give boost to sales

Valentine’s Day expected to give boost to sales

Both online orders and sales at stores during the week when the Valentine’s Day is celebrated, are expected to increase strongly, according to the representatives from the retail industry.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿