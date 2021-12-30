US citizen stabbed to death in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

A U.S. national tourist has been stabbed to death after being attacked by a group while walking in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district.

Footage of the shocking incident shows that Leonard Samuel Record and his friend were walking on a street, but a man from a group of five people coming from the opposite direction jostled Record.

The tourist appears to be apologizing with hand gestures in the footage, but assailants suddenly jump and start hitting the tourist before one takes out his knife and starts stabbing him.

The suspects were last seen in the footage escaping the scene on foot, disappearing into the back alleys of Beyoğlu while some locals were seen trying to stop a taxi passing by.

Taken to a hospital right away following the incident, the victim later succumbed to his serious injuries in the leg.

Police forces have detained four people involved in the attack and a detention warrant has been issued by the prosecutor’s office for the fifth.

Suspect Ferhat Kavdır was arrested by a local court he was brought to and sent to prison, while the other three were released under judicial control.

A manhunt is underway to apprehend the remaining suspect, identified only by initials B.Y., in the media.