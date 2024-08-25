Us citizen nabbed in Türkiye as murder suspect of Russian woman: Report

ISTANBUL
A U.S. citizen has been apprehended in Türkiye on allegations of murdering a Russian woman in Moscow, according to a report by Russian state media.

The U.S. State Department is currently seeking more details, following TASS's report that identified the suspect as American, based on law enforcement sources.

The body of a 30-year-old woman was discovered with multiple stab wounds on a staircase in an apartment building in Odintsovo, a city near Moscow, on Aug. 22. The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case in response to the incident.

Authorities suspect that the woman's partner, who fled to Türkiye, was involved in the crime.

This individual was reportedly placed on an international wanted list before being detained by Turkish authorities, according to a Russian Investigative Committee update on Telegram.

The committee has not disclosed the suspect's name but is considering whether to request their extradition to Russia for further investigation.

Turkish authorities have not made a statement on the incident.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson emphasized that ensuring the safety and security of U.S. citizens abroad is a top priority. The department is prepared to offer consular support whenever an American citizen is detained overseas.

