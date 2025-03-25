US citizen deported for joining unauthorized Istanbul protests

ISTANBUL

Istanbul police have deported a U.S. citizen who participated in unauthorized protests in Saraçhane, held to oppose the recent corruption and terrorism probe targeting the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) and its deposed mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu.

The demonstrations erupted after İmamoğlu and 50 other suspects were detained as part of an ongoing investigation led by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities identified the American, Michael Anthony Ganoe, within the crowd and placed him under surveillance. Investigations revealed that Ganoe entered Türkiye on March 20, and had previously taken part in protests in Romania, according to Anadolu Agency.

Notably, police discovered photographs linking him to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), raising further scrutiny. Alongside Ganoe, a Romanian national, Daniel Aleksander Loktus, was also detained.

In his statement to police, Ganoe described himself as a freelance journalist.

"I met my friend, who was staying with me, during protests in Romania. I earn my living through news reports I share on social media," he said.

Authorities accused both individuals of "inciting public hatred and enmity," a charge that led to their swift deportation after processing.

The protests in Saraçhane, a focal point for public gatherings near the İBB headquarters, have drawn significant attention amid the high-profile investigation into alleged corruption and terror links at the municipality.