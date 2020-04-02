US believes Iran was 'directly involved' in killing of Iranian dissident in Turkey

  • April 02 2020 09:52:00

US believes Iran was 'directly involved' in killing of Iranian dissident in Turkey

WASHINGTON - Reuters
US believes Iran was directly involved in killing of Iranian dissident in Turkey

The United States believes Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security was directly involved in the killing of an Iranian dissident last November in Turkey, a senior administration official told Reuters on April 1.

Masoud Molavi Vardanjani was shot dead on an Istanbul street on Nov. 14, 2019.

"Given Iran's history of targeted assassinations of Iranian dissidents and the methods used in Turkey, the United States government believes that Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) was directly involved in Vardanjani's killing," a senior administration official told Reuters.

The United States had not previously disclosed its assessment on who might have been behind the incident.

 A week after the killing, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had described it as "another tragic example in a long string of suspected Iran-backed assassination attempts" of Iranian dissidents. He had not elaborated further.

Late on April 1, Pompeo in a tweet said he found disturbing the reports that Iranian diplomats were involved in the killing of the dissident, but that they were "fully consistent" with their assignments. 

"Iran's 'diplomats' are agents of terror and have conducted multiple assassinations and bomb plots in Europe over the past decade," Pompeo said.

A police report by the Turkish authorities into the killing, published two weeks ago, said Vardanjani had an "unusual profile." It said he had worked in cybersecurity at Iran's Defense Ministry and had become a vocal critic of the Iranian authorities.

Turkish authorities did not publicly accuse the Iranian government of involvement at the time, but the Turkish officials last week told Reuters that Ankara would now raise Vardanjani's killing with Iran.

The U.S. assessment comes amid its "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran, through which President Donald Trump aims to force Iran to limit its missile program and curb its use of proxy forces in Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have remained high since Trump in 2018 unilaterally pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal to limit Iran's nuclear program.

In recent weeks, the United States has repeatedly tightened sanctions on Iran, despite calls from Iranian authorities, the United Nations and China asking it to ease them as the Islamic Republic became the hardest-hit nation in the Middle East by the coronavirus pandemic.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

    Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

  2. Turks find unusual ways to prevent being infected with coronavirus

    Turks find unusual ways to prevent being infected with coronavirus

  3. Further curbs on travel considered

    Further curbs on travel considered

  4. Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rises to 277, with 15,679 total cases

    Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rises to 277, with 15,679 total cases

  5. Turkey sends coronavirus aid to Italy, Spain

    Turkey sends coronavirus aid to Italy, Spain
Recommended
Turkish doctor succumbs to coronavirus

Turkish doctor succumbs to coronavirus

Erdoğan, Putin discuss COVID-19, Syria on phone

Erdoğan, Putin discuss COVID-19, Syria on phone
Turkish Airlines extends suspension of global flights

Turkish Airlines extends suspension of global flights
552.5 million liras donated to Turkeys National Solidarity Campaign

552.5 million liras donated to Turkey's National Solidarity Campaign
Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister
Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rises to 277, with 15,679 total cases

Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rises to 277, with 15,679 total cases
WORLD UN nuclear agency sending coronavirus testing gear to 40 countries

UN nuclear agency sending coronavirus testing gear to 40 countries

The U.N. atomic agency is sending an initial batch of equipment to about 40 countries with which they will be able to perform a standard test for the coronavirus involving a technique derived from nuclear science, it said on April 1.
ECONOMY UN foresees global economy to contract 0.9% in 2020

UN foresees global economy to contract 0.9% in 2020

The global economy could shrink 0.9% this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs (U.N. DESA) said on April 1. 
SPORTS Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim was discharged from the hospital on March 30 after seven days of treatment for coronavirus.