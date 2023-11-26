US art critic criticizes Anadol’s works: A banal screensaver

ISTANBUL
The debate between digital media artist Refik Anadol and Pulitzer Prize-winning critic Jerry Saltz has become a trend topic on social media.

Saltz, senior art critic of New York magazine, wrote about Turkish digital artist Refik Anadol's exhibition in the U.S., saying “Refik Anadol’s mind-numbing multi-million-dollar mediocre spectacle is a house of cards & hall of mirrors. Momentarily diverting gimmick art. Take away the music & it’s just a banal screensaver. Cool by me. I want all artists to be successful. The good; the bad; & the very bad” on his X account.

Anadol also responded to the critic with the following words: “Your words have no meaning to me. You never talked to me, never visited my studio, no idea who I am, why and how I create art. But let me tell you; I create my work from my heart! And to learn it you have to WORK, you have to RESEARCH! You have to TALK! The world you come from is changed! New world is bright, new world is inclusive, new world has no gates! I’m my community! I do art for everyone, anyone, any age and any culture! I’m everyone! You are no one!”

And the debate continued with Saltz’s response to Anadol: “Darling, I never ever ‘visit the artist’ before writing on them. I never ever speak to the artist before writing on them. I want to respond as freely and as accurately as possible, like any other non-privileged viewer. On my own. I will say what I see. Fine if you disagree.”

He also added, “I do not like the work of Anadol. And I have said exactly why. I love AI art. I love all tools & technologies! I am merely criticizing an artist’s work for what does with their material & tools. Good for you that you love it. I find it mediocre.”

Anadol, who invited Saltz to his studio on social media, said in his last message: “And people don’t know that we are NOW in a beautiful dialogue with @jerrysaltz ! :) Thank you all so much for joining that public dialogue. Wishing every artist practicing in digital space my very best! This is how we grow, all together. Future is bright!”

